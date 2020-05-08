Women strip down on racy website to keep cash flowing

Sunshine Coast resident Natasha Jane uses an OnlyFans account to support her income during the coronavirus outbreak.

EARNING cash in the adult entertainment industry has taken a turn for a Sunshine Coast woman who shares racy content online to support her income during the coronavirus crisis.

Subscription-based platform OnlyFans has soared in popularity since restrictions were set in place, allowing creators to post cheeky images and videos online for money.

Among them is Coast resident Natasha Jane, who decided to open an account last year thanks to her decent following in the adult industry.

Sunshine Coast resident Natasha Jane posts content online for her subscribers.

She said she offered a wide range of exclusive services to her subscribers through OnlyFans, including posting risque videos and erotic writing to the platform.

"My content is as varied as my fan base," she said.

"Once or twice a week I might upload a video or two that is more explicit than what is allowed on Twitter.

"This cheekier content keeps my fans coming back."

Ms Jane said her income from OnlyFans had "without a doubt" saved her from financial trouble, as workers in the adult industry continue to be impacted by coronavirus restrictions.

"With the restrictions I have not been able to see my clients and or participate in most of my normal activities," she said.

"OnlyFans has been a saving grace (by) having my loyal fans sticking with me.

"OnlyFans has also led to my FaceTime service which in Covid-19 times is becoming very popular."

Charging her fans roughly $31 a month to view the content, Ms Jane said the platform allowed her to reach a wider audience while attracting new clients to her industry work.

"The number of fans I have are growing, which motivates me to keep on creating new content," she said.

Natasha Jane has a decent following on her Instagram account, @natashajanefge.

"My experiences have been great as people who want to be on OnlyFans are paying for a service and I love my clients getting their happy endings.

"I have lots of fans, usually male, but some couples love saying hi as they enjoy my content."

With various forms of work in the adult industry becoming more prevalent, Ms Jane said she hoped for less stigma as society progressed.

"Lots of girls are getting online and enjoying the adult industry," she said.

"I have met some amazing people with wonderful experiences to share."