Helen Maclean with one of her 9 catches at the Women That Fish Barra Classic.
Women That Fish reel in the big catches

Maddelin McCosker
21st Sep 2018 5:00 PM
WOMEN That Fish's Barra Classic got off to a great start on Friday, with 27 Barramundi's caught by 4.00pm.

The first catch of the day went to Mika from Team No Nuts, who a Barramundi under the Neville Hewitt Bridge on Friday morning.

73 fisher-women registered to compete in the classic, with 43 teams hoping to take out the top prize at the end of the event.

WTF BARRA CLASSIC: The first catch of the day at the Women That Fish Barra Classic went to Mika from team No Nuts.
Along with the Barraumndi, a number of other species had been caught throughout the day including King Threadfin, and Threadfin Salmon.

As of 4.00pm, the champion angler was Helen Maclean, who had at that point caught nine fish.

