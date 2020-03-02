Women to be brought together for five course luncheon

Judy Reynolds will be a guest speaker at the International Women's Day event at Headricks Lane.

A MASSIVE celebration of women in Central Queensland and women in business is planned for this Sunday at Headricks Lane.

Venue manager Marnie Hungeford said the event would commemorate International Women’s Day.

“The event itself is missed a bit in Rockhampton and we don’t ever have the opportunity to celebrate our women and success,” Ms Hungeford said.

“It’s an opportunity to bring like minded women of Central Queensland together and give them a chance to network and relax.

“Everyone’s lives are so busy all the time.”

CQ woman Judy Reynolds, founder of Opening Gates, will be a guest speaker.

Ms Reynolds has more than 25 years experience as a regarded consultant for a diverse range of businesses.

A focus of the event will be how to live a really healthy and personal business life.

“How to enjoy a well lived and successful life and how to build a successful personal life and business life,” Ms Hungeford said.

“As a society both men and females, we don’t give ourselves a chance to step back or ask for help, I definitely think it is something we lack.”

The event is open to all those interested in attending.

“We’re not just limiting to Rocky women, if people are willing to travel we would love them to,” Mr Hungeford said.

The event will include a five course luncheon accompanied by spritzers.