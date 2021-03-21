Women’s CQ Premier League competition kicks off

Bluebirds and Central FC battle for possession in the inaugural CQ Women's Premier League match at Brian Niven Park. Central FC won the game 6 – 3.

Bluebirds and Central FC battle for possession in the inaugural CQ Women's Premier League match at Brian Niven Park. Central FC won the game 6 – 3.

The inaugural Central Queensland Womens Premier League match saw a clash of the titans between Gladstone’s Central FC and Rockhampton’s Bluebirds.

The highly anticipated match between the 2020 women's premiers from both Gladstone and Rockhampton leagues, took place in front of a vocal crowd at Toolooa’s Brian Niven Park on Saturday night.

On their home ground, Central FC took the ascendancy in the first half, dominating possession and field position to lead 6 – 1.

Bluebirds and Central FC battle for possession in the inaugural CQ Women's Premier League match at Brian Niven Park. Central FC won the game 6 – 3.

Gladstone women’s Golden Boot winner for the most goals in 2020, Kallie Peurifoy began this season well scoring five goals, while Gracie Moore found the back of the net once.

After the half-time break, the Bluebirds came out with renewed passion, Central FC coach Marty Emerson said.

“The game ended up with a 6 – 3 scoreline,” Mr Emerson said.

“We came out strong in the first half scoring six goals.

“Then Bluebirds came out firing in the second half and really took it to us.

“All the girls played well across the park, it was hard to single anyone out.

“It was a good first hit-out for the new competition.”

Gladstone's Central FC Women's Premier League team with coach Marty Emerson before the inaugural competition match against Rockhampton's Bluebirds.

The newly formed CQ Women’s Premier League competition was a credit to Kerry Gray of Football CQ, Mr Emerson said.

“Acknowledgment should go to Kerry Gray from football CQ for pulling it all together,” he said.

“She has done a lot of work over the off-season getting it all organised to give the clubs the opportunity to play each other at that next level.”

Bluebirds and Central FC battle for possession in the inaugural CQ Women's Premier League match at Brian Niven Park. Central FC won the game 6 – 3.

With the elevated standard of Women’s Premier League, Mr Emerson said all players and teams were excited for a big year.

“We began training in the first week of January and all the girls are excited about the new competition and the chance to test ourselves against the Rocky teams,” he said.

“To get the chance to play teams that have a different style of playing the game, strategy and formations is always a good challenge.”

The Women’s Premier League will feature eight teams from Gladstone, Rockhampton and Yeppoon, all battling it out to be crowned CQ champion.

Other stories

Gladstone’s ratepayers cough up $12.9m in overdue rates

Young entrepreneur opens up new clothing store in CBD

Directors back on airport board after $55.2m writedown