Women’s Health Centre Rockhampton awarded $10,000 grant

The Women’s Health Centre has been servicing Rockhampton for 29 years. You may not have heard of it, but for those who needed it, its services have been life-changing.

The Centre’s hard work was rewarded when it was awarded with a $10,000 Westpac Foundation Community Grant.

The Women’s Health Centre began as a government funded, free and confidential counselling service for local women from the age of 13 and up.

But, over the years it has grown to accommodate community needs and has become a haven for women who are homeless or struggling financially.

In addition to the general counselling services, the centre also provides specialised sexual assault services for victims and their families as well as a Dignity Hub where women can shower, acquire sanitary items, wash and dry their clothes, brush their teeth and have something to eat.

This Dignity Hub has been running for roughly nine months and was made possible through funding from Share the Dignity, the Queensland Government’s Dignity First project and now the $10K Westpac Foundation Community grant.

Centre manager Janis Littleboy said this new grant from Westpac would allow them to keep the Dignity Hub running.

“Every woman in the community deserves this small dignity, no matter their financial or living situation,” she said.

The Centre’s Counselling team leader Alicia Harris echoed this sentiment and added they had noticed a marked increase in the number of women using the Centre’s services since setting up the Dignity Hub.