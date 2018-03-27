Menu
Isabelle Kelly in action for the Jillaroos.
Rugby League

NRL reveals teams for women’s competition

by RIKKI-LEE ARNOLD
27th Mar 2018 10:32 AM
THE NRL has given licences to four clubs for its upcoming women's competition, with the Broncos, Roosters, Dragons and Warriors to make history in the inaugural season.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg made the announcement on Tuesday morning, revealing the four teams were the ones who proved to be the most successful from the bidding process.

South Sydney and Cronulla were cut from the competition despite putting forward bids for licences, with Sharks CEO Barry Russell claiming he was "disappointed and dumbfounded" by the decision given the club's long-running support of the women's game.

Greenberg said however that the four teams chosen helped give the competition a strong geographic spread.

"This is indeed a very exciting day for rugby league," he said.

"I can assure you it's just the start."

The competition will run during the men's NRL finals series, starting in September.

Holden will be the naming partners for the inaugural competition.

