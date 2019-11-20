Women’s organisation celebrates a century of making a difference

NOVEMBER 8 was a special day for Zonta members worldwide.

The 100th birthday of the organisation is being celebrated by all Zontians in all 1200 clubs around the world during the year.

The first Zonta club was chartered in Chicago on November 8, 1919, which “envisioned a world in which women’s rights are recognised as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision making positions on an equal basis with men. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence”.

This vision is still a part of Zonta’s purpose today.

Members of the Zonta Club of Rockhampton: Valda Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Acton, Trish Collins, Berenice Payne and Jan Landsberg joined approximately 750 Zontians from Australia and New Zealand at the recent Australia and New Zealand Centenary Conference at the Convention Centre in Brisbane.

It was a celebration of the centenary and to acknowledge the past 100 years of service and advocacy, which has been the result of a partnership between the Zonta International Foundation and United Nations Agencies and other care agencies.

Queensland Zontians at Conference.

Keynote speaker at the Conference was Zonta International president Suzanne Von Bassewitz, who travelled from Germany to attend the ANZ Centennial Conference.

Zonta’s 1200 clubs with almost 30,000 members, support local and regional initiatives in 63 countries worldwide. Millions of dollars donated by clubs and individuals around the world, have provided women and girls with access to education, health care, economic opportunities and safe living conditions.

Zonta Club of Rockhampton has been supporting women and girls in the local area with service projects, advocacy activities, education awards and community awards since the club was chartered in 1983.

The Rockhampton club will also celebrate the centenary at their monthly meeting this month, with special guest speaker, Helen Gallehawk, who was a Zonta Central Queensland University Science Award winner in 2001. These awards have been offered by the club since 1983.

The Rockhampton club is proud of Zonta International’s record and looks forward to supporting women and girls locally and globally into the future and acknowledges the support which it has received from local businesses and the community over the years.