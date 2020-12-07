Women’s SummerSlam Charity T20 winner on all fronts

Players from the two teams - Intersport Rockhampton Renegades (red) and Betta Home Living Yeppoon Scorchers (yellow) - put on a thrilling T20 game on Saturday night. Photo: Contributed

Players from the two teams - Intersport Rockhampton Renegades (red) and Betta Home Living Yeppoon Scorchers (yellow) - put on a thrilling T20 game on Saturday night. Photo: Contributed

IT WAS a brilliant showcase of women’s cricket that ended in a final ball thriller.

The Intersport Rockhampton Renegades held off the fast-finishing Betta Home Living Yeppoon Scorchers to win the inaugural Women’s SummerSlam Charity T20 match by one run.

The event, held at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds, raised more than $1000 for Ovarian Cancer Australia courtesy of sponsors’ donations for runs scored and wickets taken, as well as raffles and donations.

Nathan Spencer and Sam Guerin with players of the match Abbey Harvey (Renegades) and Gabby Macrae (Scorchers).

Queensland Cricket’s Central cricket manager Kade Horan hailed the event a “monumental success”.

“The event received recognition on a national level and to have such a high-quality game of cricket and such generous community support, I can’t wait to make sure this becomes an annual event in the cricket calendar in CQ,” he said.

The Renegades batted first on Saturday, with skipper Abbey Harvey leading the way with a classy half century.

She was well supported by Meg Lanson who put on 23 as the team went on to finish with 113 from their 20 overs.

The inaugural Women’s SummerSlam Charity T20 match was played at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Saturday night.

Youngsters Emily Gale and Cora Potter were two of the Scorchers best with the ball.

The Scorchers run chase did not start well, with both openers falling cheaply to the Renegades’ Harvey and young speedster Darcie Moore.

However, their fortunes changed dramatically when Tasmin Gandhi and Gabby Macrae combined for a near 100-run partnership to get them within striking distance.

A boundary in the final over had the Scorchers needing five runs from three balls but the Renegades defended strongly to claim the victory.

Harvey and Macrae were named Players of the Match, each receiving a cricket bat from 62Sports, which also sponsored the Bash for Cash in the innings break.