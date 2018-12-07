Matildas can win this World Cup — Logarzo

Australia are hoping to host the World Cup in 2023. Pic: Getty Images

THE Matildas' title-winning window is open and they have the next two World Cups to take advantage of a golden generation of talent.

That's the opinion of midfielder Chloe Logarzo, who is part of a nucleus of talent ready to conquer the world in France next year.

Fresh off the back of two friendlies against Chile, in which they blitzed the visitors 5-0 in the second match but went down 3-2 in the first, things are aligning for the Aussies to put them in the box seat at the World Cup next June.

With a squad that's been together for some time, players and the team in form, plus the point other nations' programs are at, the Matildas have their best chance ever to claim the top prize.

"I truly believe that this is our year," Logarzo said. "We've been together for a quite a while now. The age that we are, it's this one and the following one, I guess if we get 2023 World Cup.

"I feel like a few of the other countries are going through refurbing phases in the last year or so. I think that we went through that four, five years ago when 'Staj' (coach Alen Stajcic) first came into the team.

The stars are aligning for the Matildas’ World Cup hopes. Pic: Getty Images

"Now we all know what we're doing, we're all on the same page. We work well together."

The Matildas are rated $14 chances with Sportingbet to win the tournament, while the US are favourites at $2.50.

The draw for the tournament happens in Paris on Sunday (3am AEST) and Australia will be seeded as the sixth-ranked nation in the world.

It means they will avoid playing any of the top nations in the early stages and give the Matildas their best chance of progressing past the quarter finals, where they've been knocked out the past three Cups.

Chloe Logarzo is part of a core group that has been together a long time. Pic: Anna Rogers

Recent results give them confidence and a mental edge though.

"Beating America in America for the first time (last year) was unbelievable and it was proof of how hard we've worked," Logarzo said.

"We've always known we could do it but just haven't been able to get the result out of it. We were inching closer and closer.

"We finally need to get over the hurdle of getting to the quarter-final stage, that's the furthest Australia has ever gotten.

"We just keep getting stuck at that final stage and try to push through to the semi-final or final."

Australia are learning from their losses. Pic: AAP

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP DRAW - Sunday, December 9 (AEDT)

Six groups, four countries in each. Groups can have a minimum of one European team, maximum of two. Nations from same qualifying zone cannot be in the same group.

POT 1: France, USA, Germany, England, Canada, Australia

POT 2: Japan, Brazil, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Norway

POT 3: Korea Republic, China PR, Italy, Scotland, New Zealand, Thailand

POT 4: Argentina, Nigeria, Chile, Jamaica, Cameroon, South Africa.