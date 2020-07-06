Wondersuit recalled over safety ‘failure’

A Bonds Wondersuit has been recalled over safety concerns.

A popular baby suit has been recalled over fire safety fears.

The Bonds Poodlette Zip Wondersuit in navy does not comply with fire hazard labelling requirements.

Product Safety Australia issued the recall, saying the garments do not carry the fire hazard information label.

"The garments may pose a potential fire risk to the wearer," they said.

"Consumers should stop using the garments and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund."

The Wondersuits, in sizes 00 to 2, have been sold nationally online and were available between March 1 and June 26.

Bonds said they had been notified of the failure to include the mandatory fire hazard label.

"Though there is nothing wrong with the garment outside of missing this mandatory label, child safety is our number one priority, so we have voluntarily recalled any products potentially affected," the company said on its website.

"You can return the product to your place of purchase with your receipt to receive a full refund. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience."

Sizes 0000 and 000 are exempt from the mandatory labelling so do not include a fire label.

Size 3 does include a fire label.

The company said it followed international best practice safety standards.

"Regrettably in this instance, there was breakdown in communication with regards to this product and style only," they said.

"This error is a rare occurrence and is being investigated to minimise the risk of it happening again."

On the website the Wondersuits carry a warning to keep them away from heat and flames.

