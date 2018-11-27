Menu
Jade Dixson was 17 when she died in a car crash on Dulong Rd on March 27.
'Won't get over it': Grief only grows for Dixson family

Stuart Cumming
by
27th Nov 2018 6:31 AM
UNBEARABLE grief has somehow worsened for Mark Dixson and his family as they navigate life without their dear Jade.

Today marks eight months since the night a Dulong crash took Jade Dixson away from a community that loved her.

The 17-year-old had been due to spend the past week with her twin sister Georgia at the Gold Coast celebrating the completion of high school.

Georgia instead flew to Melbourne with her mum Julie and extended family to mark the graduation milestone away from the schoolies atmosphere.

"She said she couldn't do that (schoolies)," Mr Dixson said.

"My daughter just graduated, my other one should have graduated too."

He said the past two or three months had been more difficult to endure than the initial period after Jade's death.

"It's been really tough, not just on me (but) the whole family.

"As someone said to me, 'you won't get over it, you just learn to live with it'."

 

Jade Dixson's family - brother Shane, twin sister Georgia, mum Julie, dad Mark and brother Josh - along with Jade's bestfriend Raelle Avery, are campaigning for defensive driving to become compulsory.
Despite the pain, Mr Dixson said he was supportive of any campaign targeted at bringing down the road toll.

Seeing his daughter's death used to highlight safety messages is confronting but something in which he sees great worth.

"I'm here to get the word out.

"I'm here to save lives.

"Apart from building houses, that's my second job."

His family established not-for-profit organisation Jade's Legacy in the wake of her death.

Its core focus is to make all learner drivers complete a State Government-accredited driver education program before they get their provisional licence.

The driver in Jade's fatal crash, Adrian Fraser, was a 17-year-old provisional licence holder at the time.

Mr Dixson said statistics showing new drivers were most likely to crash in the month after receiving their licence had motivated his push for change.

He said progress had been stifled by multi-million implementation costs but he was not giving up.

"We've got the energy but we don't have the time and the money.

"I think we are just going to have to join up with someone."

