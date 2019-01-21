Menu
ACCUSED: Gregory Roser and Sharon Graham.
Woodchipper murder case - more IT woes delay trial

21st Jan 2019 4:48 PM
POLICE have been given a new deadline to sort out IT problems plaguing the prosecution of the three Goomboorian wood-chipper murder accused.

Sharon Graham, 54, Gregory Lee Roser, 59, and Peter John Koenig, 62, are charged with murder and attempting to pervert justice over the death of Nambour man Bruce Saunders.

Police told Gympie Magistrates Court last month that lawyers for one of the accused were still unable to access some evidence provided on USB sticks.

Duty solicitor Elizabeth McAulay, acting as agent for the defence solicitors, said a second firm had reported the same problem.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he wanted all information provided by the next mention date on March 4.

