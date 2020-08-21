Menu
SENTENCED: The owner of a woodfire pizza van was forced out of town over false rumours about his charges.
Crime

Woodfire pizza van owner forced out of town

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A MORANBAH man has been forced out of town after false rumours ran rampant that he was selling drugs out of his pizza van.

Shannon Luke Falkner, 42, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to eight charges including possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had become involved with someone who was into the "drug lifestyle" and he himself did not use anything other than marijuana for mental health reasons.

Ms Ditchfield said the methamphetamine he was found with was "constructed possession" as he was willingly allowing someone else to engage in that behaviour.

She said Falkner had been running a wood fire pizza van in Moranbah, however was forced to leave the area because false rumours of him selling drugs out of the van ran rampant.

Ms Ditchfield said her client had relocated and planned to stay out of trouble.

Falkner was fined $400.

Gladstone Observer

