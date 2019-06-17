Woodland drains putt to win dramatic US Open

Gary Woodland held off world number one Brooks Koepka down the stretch to win the 119th US Open at Pebble Beach on a day Adam Scott's challenge collapsed disastrously.

Woodland finished in style. He holed a 30-foot birdie putt for a 2-under 69, giving him the lowest 72-hole score in six US Opens at Pebble Beach and a three-shot victory over Koepka, who was going for a third straight US Open.

Koepka had to settle for a footnote in history as the first player with all four rounds in the 60s at the US Open without winning. But he made Woodland earn every bit of his first major championship.

Clinging to a one-shot lead with more pressure than he has ever felt, Woodland seized control by going for the green on the par-5 14th hole with a 3-wood from 263 yards, narrowly clearing a cavernous bunker and setting up a simple up-and- down for a two-shot lead.

Even more significant was a shot from 90 feet.

Woodland hit the edge of the green on the par-3 17th all the way to the right, with the pin on the hourglass green on the other side.

Gary Woodland posses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Ahead on the 18th, Koepka's 3-iron went just over the back of the green, leaving him a chip for eagle to tie, with a birdie likely to do the trick considering what Woodland faced.

Koepka chipped to just inside 10 feet and missed the putt.

Woodland delivered again. Unable to use putter to get it close, he perfectly clipped a pitch over the mound, and it checked about 12 feet short of the hole and trickled down to tap-in range.

That effectively ended the U.S. Open. Woodland played conservatively down the 18th and made one last birdie that only mattered in the record book. He finished at 13-under 271, one shot better than Tiger Woods' historic rout in 2000.

The difference was Woods won by 15 shots and was the only player under par. With a marine layer blocking the sunshine, and no significant wind at Pebble Beach all week, 31 players finished under par.

Koepka closed with a 68 for his second runner-up in the majors this year, along with his second straight PGA Championship title.

Justin Rose was the only one who caught Woodland, with a birdie on the opening hole.

Rose bogeyed from the bunker on No. 2, and fell out of the race with three bogeys in a four-hole stretch on the back nine. He shot 74 and shared third with Xander Schauffele (67), Jon Rahm (68) and Chez Reavie (71).

DOUBLE BOGEY ENDS SCOTT'S BOLD US OPEN BID

Adam Scott got to within four shots of the lead after a hot start to his final round at Pebble Beach.

Then it all fell apart.

The Aussie star hit four birdies and an eagle in his first 13 holes to look a potential threat to long-time leader Gary Woodland.

But on the par four 14th he hit a shot out of bounds and had to settle for a double bogey six. He picked up another birdie on the par five 14th but his chances ended with back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17.

Woodland, chasing his maiden major championship victory, currently leads by one shot after a bogey at 13 as the title threatens to go right down to the line.

Adam Scott is not out of contention at the US Open.

Woodland is playing in the final group with 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose, who is two shots back with six holes to play.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka looks the biggest threat. He is -3 for the round and sits just one shot off the pace.

Meanwhile, Jason Day is next best of the Australians at two under having picked up two shots to finish with a round of 69.

Marc Leishman dropped a shot to finish one over while playing with Tiger Woods (two under for the round two under for the tournament).

Cameron Smith rounded out the Australian tilt and his 72 left him with a 72-hole score of eight over.