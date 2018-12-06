WOOD'S GOOD: Why the second little piggy is the happiest

WOOD'S GOOD: In a survey of 1000 indoor Aussie workers, they have found that children are quicker learners in a timber-built environment.

PLANET Ark's program on the ABC recently highlighted some super positive results and benefits in using wood in our workplace.

Based on a survey of 1000 indoor Aussie workers, they have found that children are quicker learners in a timber-built environment compared to concrete and brick structures.

Also hospital patients can have a shorter post-operative recovery time and workers in offices are more satisfied leading to higher creativity and productivity as well as reduced absenteeism.

More than 80 per cent of workers exposed to eight or more wooden surfaces in their workplace reported being "satisfied or very satisfied" with work, compared to over two-thirds exposed to five to seven wooden surfaces and half (53 per cent) with no wooden surfaces.

The study found that the more natural looking wooden surfaces workers could see from their work station, the higher their workplace satisfaction and well-being. They also found that age, income, gender and workplace culture had no bearing on the benefits of having wood present.

Wood in our lives has a positive effect on our well-being and no one can argue that it's a naturally occurring, naturally regenerating product that nature produces so simply.