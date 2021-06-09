Woolies cuts $15 off groceries in flash sale

It is usually one of the biggest single expenses of the week – now Woolies is offering a special discount on your shop for a limited time only.

It is usually one of the biggest single expenses of the week – now Woolies is offering a special discount on your shop for a limited time only.

The weekly grocery shop can often be one of the biggest single expenses for families - and it can often feel like the more you try to save, the more you spend.

But Woolworths is offering a special 48-hour deal which gives customers $15 off their supermarket shop.

All you have to do is spend $170 or more in a single Woolies shop online for the discount to be applied between now and 11.59pm on Thursday night.

The deal is part of Woolworths Group Digi Sale, which is being held across multiple Woolies group brands including BIG W, Dan Murphys and BWS.

RELATED: $3.50 Coles item hits shelves for first time

Woolworths is offering the discount until 11.59pm Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ Rebecca LeMay

BWS is offering a 10 per cent discount off certain items when you spend $100 or more in an online transaction, while Dan Murphy's is offering free delivery on selected wines.

At BIG W there will be a range of discounts on well-known brands, including 25 per cent off all Kambrook, Breville and Russell Hobbs appliances.

BIG W's sale will also include 40 per cent off selected Bonds clothing - the perfect opportunity to stock up on some basics.

There are also discounts on two popular vacuums, with the chance to save $100 on the iRobot Roomba 606 Robot Vac bring it down to just $399 and $200 off the Dyson V7 Origin Handstick, making it also just $399.

RELATED: Frenzy over Big W Toy Mania catalogue

The sale includes deals on booze from BWS and Dan Murphy’s. Picture: Richard Walker

It isn’t often you get discounts off Dyson, but BIG W is selling this vacuum at a heavily discounted price. Picture: Supplied

Woolies, Coles selling expensive item for $1

The flash online sale at Woolies isn't the only supermarket bargain around, with both Coles and Woolworths selling avocados at a heavily discounted price.

Hass avocados, which normally cost around $3.50, are on supermarket shelves for just $1 a pop.

"We are entering the peak of the Queensland Hass avocado season so there's an abundance of great quality avos in our stores at great prices," Mark Watson, Coles' senior category manager of ripened fruit told news.com.au."We are entering the peak of the Queensland Hass avocado season so there's an abundance of great quality avos in our stores at great prices," Mark Watson, Coles' senior category manager of ripened fruit told news.com.au.

"Thanks to a great growing season, Australian Hass avocados are in abundance and fantastic quality," Woolworths avocado category manager, Jessica Loader said.

Originally published as Woolies cuts $15 off groceries in flash sale