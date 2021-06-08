Menu
Woolies drops prices on 220 essentials

6th Jun 2021 8:47 AM

 

Woolworths has slashed prices on more than 220 winter staples, including pork, soups, chicken and baking essentials.

There are also savings on cookware ranges, including the Decor storage lines, along with a range of medicinal products for common winter cold or flu.

Customers can also save on select bulk items like rice or coffee beans, with significant savings of up to $10 off.

Daawat's 5kg basmati rice is half price at $10, while Grinder's coffee beans have dropped down to $20 from $27.

Adecco slow cooker has dropped from $20 and is now down to $16.

Winter price drops include a roast pork leg boneless small, which was $10/kg and is now $8.50/kg), while Woolworths RSPCA approved 1kg of chicken breast diced was $14 and is now $13.

Shoppers can grab a bargain until the end of August. Picture: Monique Harmer
Pork loin steaks for 500g are now $10 and Woolworths soups can be picked up for $2, down from $2.90.

Customers can also save on cookware, with up to $4.50 off select baking trays, and up to $3 savings on select Decor storage containers, ideal for storing winter stews, curries, soups, or leftovers.

A 70 pack of Kleenex large facial tissues and thick aloe vera 70pk was $2.60 but have been reduced to $2.

"We know value and freshness is at the top of the shopping list for many of our customers. As we head into the colder months, we're dropping the prices on more than 220 products across our supermarket and online," Woolworths' director of buying Paul Harker said.

"Customers will also find a great selection of convenient winter warmers for chilly nights, such as Italian style chicken roasting portions and Woolworths soups."

Prices will last until August 31.

Originally published as Woolies drops prices on 220 essentials

