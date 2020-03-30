$80 Woolworths Basics Box to help struggling families

Woolworths has announced a new way of helping those who are struggling to get hands-on essential groceries - introducing a "Basics Box" that will be delivered to front doors.

The box will cost shoppers $80 and will contain meals, snacks and other essential items. Its price includes contactless doorstep delivery by Australia Post within an estimated time of two to five business days of order.

However, customers can't choose, switch or select specific products within the box, with Woolies explaining that streamlining the picking process is part of ensuring customers get the essential items as quickly as possible.

Woolworths have announced a new 'Basics Box' that costs $80 and will be delivered to your door. Picture: Supplied

"We understand many of our older or more vulnerable customers will be anxious about their food and grocery needs in the weeks ahead," Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said.

"Going to the supermarket is a key part of everyday life for many of them, and some will have never even considered ordering groceries online before.

"We're working at pace to reshape our business, and thanks to the support of the likes of Australia Post and DHL, we will be able to better service those in self-isolation."

Woolworths is scaling its online delivery capacity by partnering with Australia Post and DHL for the boxes.

Woolworths will also transform another 100 supermarkets into priority delivery hubs to get more home deliveries to "priority assistance' customers. These will launch throughout the week with the specific stores operating under adjusted trading hours for in-store customers.

The boxes are part of the supermarket's mission to scale its online delivery capacity over the next week to help meet the growing grocery needs of customers in self-isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Basics Box was trialled across 41 supermarkets last week before being rolled out in NSW, VIC and ACT today. It is aimed at helping those in quarantine and self-isolation.

Josh Kennedy, co-captain of the Sydney Swans, was among the first to try the Harris Farm Express delivery box. Picture: Supplied

Woolworths isn't the only supermarket offering grocery boxes today, with Harris Farm announcing Harris Farm Express - a service offering a box of groceries that provides enough food and pantry essentials to feed a family for five days.

Just like Woolies, there is no choice on what is inside, but the contents of the box change daily depending on availability.

The deliveries will set customers back $250 and will contain a selection of fruit, vegies, protein and staples for 15 nourishing meals.

Shoppers at Woolworths stores have found shelves bare. Picture: John Gass

Introduction of the boxes follows weeks of supermarkets across the country being stripped of basic items by panicked buyers. As a result, items such as toilet paper, pasta, milk and bread have all been limited.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as Woolies' solution for those stuck inside