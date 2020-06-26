Woolies staffer’s ‘amazing’ act after error

A Woolworths employee has taken the definition of customer service to the next level after a mix-up with a customer's order.

Gold Coast shopper Leanne Binns had put through a Click and Collect order for a cooked roast pork at her local Hope Island Woolies on Wednesday morning.

However, when she went to pick it up, it had accidentally been sold to someone else.

Ms Binns explained what happened next on Woolworths Australia's official Facebook page.

"(The staffer) Ben, once (he) realised the error had already started cooking another one for me and personally delivered it and a roast chicken free of charge to my home!" Ms Binns wrote.

"I would like to congratulate Ben from Woolworths Hope Island on his AWESOME customer service."

Leanne Binns (pictured) of the Gold Coast was blown away by a Woolies staffer’s ‘above and beyond’ customer service.

Ms Binns' post not only received a bunch of positive comments from Facebook users labelling it as "great", but it also helped tracked down Ben after his mother spotted the post.

"That's my boy. Well done son. Keep up the good work," Ben's mother wrote.

Ms Binns told news.com.au she couldn't believe the young deli worker hopped in his own car and drove 10 minutes to her house in Monterey Keys, just to deliver her family's dinner.

"I was meant to pick it up at 5.30pm that day but I rang them at 5.15pm telling them I was running late and that I would be there at 6pm," the mother-of-two explained.

"But by the time I got there they had sold it. Ben was so apologetic but I obviously wasn't impressed."

She said the young man then offered her other dinner options such as chicken and brisket, but she refused, saying she preferred the roast pork she had originally ordered.

"He told me he had another pork roast cooking, but it was going to take another half an hour - and then asked if he could personally deliver it to me."

After her local Woolies accidentally sold her Click and Collect roast pork order to someone else, a staffer personally delivered a fresh one to her door.

Leanne posted to Woolies’ official Facebook page to let them know how ‘awesome’ staffer Ben was in personally delivering her order.

An hour later, Ben turned up to Ms Binns' doorstep with her roast pork and a complimentary cooked chicken in hand, refusing to take money off the mum.

"I am in customer service as well and with everything that has been going on around supermarkets and the negativity, I thought you know what, this man deserves recognition," Ms Binns said.

Woolies also responded to Ms Binns' post thanking her for taking the time to let them know "how amazing our team member was at our Hope Island store".

"We've made sure to let the store manager know about this and we're sure they'll be having a smile on their face whilst reading it. Thank you, we're very proud of our team," Woolies added.

