Federal Court action has been launched against Woolworths over allegations the supermarket underpaid employees more than $1.7m. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Woolies taken to court over $1m in wages

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
18th Jun 2021 10:31 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM

The Fair Work Ombudsman has begun legal action against Woolworths in the Federal Court, amid allegations the supermarket underpaid salaried managers more than $1.7m.

Woolworths Group Limited and Woolworths (South Australia) Pty Limited disclosed to the Ombudsman and the Australian Securities exchange in 2019 that it had underpaid thousands of salaried employees in its supermarkets and metro stores.

But, further investigations into the underpayments of managers has revealed an alleged 70 employees were underpaid a total of $1,172,282 between March 2018 and March 2019.

The FWO will also allege a total of $713,395 of underpayments remains outstanding to these employees after backpayments were made.

More to come.

Originally published as Woolies taken to court over $1m in wages

