Woolies, Caltex roll out petrol discounts

Motorists have become more cost conscious when choosing where to fill up at the bowser.

EXCLUSIVE

PETROL price competition is set to ignite with the rollout of 4 cent discounting at dozens of petrol stations nationally and allow motorists to collect rewards points when they fill up.

A 4 cent discount will applied to more 100 Caltex service stations and will knock off on an average of $2 when filling up.

Motorists have been slugged by soaring petrol prices after they hit 10-year highs in some locations and have eaten into households' hip pockets.

Latest figures from the Australian Institute of Petroleum found the national average price of unleaded petrol fell by 4.4 cents a litre last week to 156.1 cents a litre.

But customers will be given some price reprieve with supermarket giant Woolworths and Caltex today revealing they have fattened their partnership in a bid to deliver motorists extra savings.

More than 11.2 million Woolworths Rewards' members will be able to earn points at an additional 680 Caltex locations when they buy fuel or make in-store purchases.

Customers who spend at least $30 in Woolworths supermarkets will also be able to get 4 cents off at the bowser at an additional 125 Caltex locations.

This adds to 104 Caltex locations that already accept 4 cent fuel discount vouchers.

More Caltex service stations will be offering motorists 4 cent discounts when they fill up.

Caltex's executive general manager Richard Pearson said the move would ultimately leave more money in motorists' pockets.

"We want to give back to our customers every time they fill up so I'm pleased this will help them unlock savings on groceries and other purchases," he said.

"The good news is a lot more sites will be able to offer the 4 cent discounting."

Customers will also be able to redeem 2000 Woolworths Rewards' - or the equivalent of a $10 saving - when filling up, but this will not be rolled out until 2019.

Mr Pearson said the fuel industry was highly "competitive" and consumers have become increasingly cost conscious.

"We are all fighting very hard to win our customers in the market," he said.

NRMA's spokesman Peter Khoury said it's vital motorists had choice when purchasing fuel.

"It's important we have as many opportunities as possible for people to find a bargain," he said.

"This was a particularly tough year for families when it comes to filling up at the bowser."

Mr Khoury said he hoped NSW legislation which rolled out in 2016 forcing service stations to publish their petrol prices in real time would be extended nationally.

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth