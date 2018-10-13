Woolies’ new move to shake up shopping wars
EXCLUSIVE: TIME poor Australians are rushing to have their groceries delivered in new express services allowing their items to arrive in under two hours.
As competition among the supermarket gets fiercer, particularly ahead of Coles spinning off from Wesfarmers next month, express delivery services are the latest battleground to lure in new consumers.
Shoppers signing up to express services have used it to have their selected groceries sent to their office, business or home.
Supermarket giant Woolworths began offering express services in Sydney last year and its success has resulted in it being expanded across the country.
Customers can order up to 30 items from supermarkets offering the service within four kilometres of applicable stores.
Customers have to pay a $19 delivery fee to have the items sent to their chosen destination. Woolworths' general manager for digital innovation Faye Ilhan said it all comes down to busy customers needed a help to do the grocery shops.
"We've seen strong customer interest in our ultra-convenient, on-demand grocery delivery service in Sydney and we're pleased to expand the pilot service to 15 stores across Melbourne," she said.
"While our immediate focus is embedding a fast and reliable delivery service in Sydney and Melbourne we'll continue to look closely at opportunities to roll it out in other cities."
The service is available in Sydney to customers seven days a week between 9am and 7pm in locations including Alexandria, Bondi Junction, Dee Why, Marrickville and Mascot.
While in Melbourne the service is available in suburbs including Balwyn, Carnegie, Fitzroy, Middle Brighton and South Yarra.
Woolworths said the average delivery time is 70 minutes and the peak order time is between 1pm and 2pm.
The Australian Retailers Association executive director, Russell Zimmerman, said express delivery services can help time poor Australians juggle work and home life.
"Anybody who works long hours and needs something delivered can order it and have it delivered within two hours and they can use it at night to cook," he said.
"If one supermarket offers something and the other is not doing it, it will drag consumers to that supermarket so they have to keep pace or be a step in front."
Rival supermarket Coles has also joined forces with online jobs service Airtasker to have a customer's shopping delivered within a few hours or the same day by an Airtasker worker.
Customers set their own price on how much they are willing to pay to have the groceries delivered.
Melbourne Express Delivery store list:
Preston South
Fitzroy
South Yarra
Bentleigh
Ashwood
Middle Brighton
South Melbourne
Coburg Station
Balwyn
Mentone
Newmarket Plaza
Carnegie
Malvern
Moonee Ponds
Doncaster Shopping Town
Sydney Express Delivery store list:
Alexandria
Ashfield
Bondi Junction
Burwood
Carlingford
Crows Nest
Dee Why
Double Bay
Eastgardens
Eastlakes
Hornsby
Lane Cove
Leichhardt Marketplace
Marrickville
Marsfield
Mascot
Mortdale
Neutral Bay
Redfern
Top Ryde