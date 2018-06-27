Cheers! The product making Woolies rich

50 cents in every dollar spent on packaged liquor now goes to Woolies. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett.

WE'RE used to claims Woolworths and Coles dominate the grocery market. But there's another industry where their combined market share is even greater - yet many of us may not even know we're spending money with them.

New data released by Roy Morgan, a research firm, has shown Australia's supermarket retailers now have a combined market share of 75 per cent of the $15.5 billion packaged liquor market. That's defined as any alcohol bought for consumption outside a pub, restaurant or other venue.

That compares to Roy Morgan's estimate of Coles and Woolies' combined share of the grocery market which adds up to a smaller, but hardly insignificant, 61 per cent.

50 CENTS IN EVERY DOLLAR

Woolies is the biggest beneficiary. The research firm says more than 50 cents of every dollar we spend on packaged beer, wines and spirits now goes solely to Woolworths' coffers.

Like Coles, it doesn't sell liquor under its own name but through stores such as Beer, Wines and Spirits.

However, Woolworths said consumers have a "lot of choice" when it comes to alcohol and the company's focus was on a wide range and good customer service.

An independent liquor retailer said the big grocers' domination of the liquor market was "terrible" and low prices came at the expense of wine growers livelihoods.

The real Exocet missile in Woolworths' alcohol arsenal is the Dan Murphy's division which saw its market share rise 1.2 per cent in the year up to March 2018. Around a third of total alcohol sales nationwide go through the registers of Dan Murphy's alone.

A modest rise in sales at BWS was enough to push Woolworths' to a 50.1 per cent share, the first time it has captured more than half the market.

Dan Murphy's, on its own, has around a third of the packaged liquor market.

Coles, which owns the Vintage Cellars, First Choice and Liquorland brands, saw its market share actually fall, to around 15 per cent. Between them, Aldi, IGA and other chains have a share of around 8 per cent.

Roy Morgan asked 40,000 Australians what the total amount was that they spent on packaged alcoholic beverages in the previous week.

"Woolworths Group now has over half of all dollars spent on packaged alcohol in an average seven day period. This is largely due to the recent success of Dan Murphy's, as well as the underperformance of Coles Group's First Choice stores in the last 12 months," said Michele Levine, the Chief Executive Officer of Roy Morgan.

Pub bottle shops, like Thirsty Camel and Bottlemart, have an 11.4 per cent share of the industry while independent bottle shops are on 9.7 per cent. Wine clubs and duty free shops make up the balance. All these players have seen their shares shrink.

First Choice Liquor is Coles’ big box liquor brand.

DIFFICULT FOR INDEPENDENTS

Peter Hampson, the General Manager of Trading at Independent Liquor Group, which supplies around 2000 independent stores in NSW and Queensland, chiefly trading under the Bottler and Supercellars brands, said he believed the market share of the non-supermarket stores was even higher than Roy Morgan had estimated. But nonetheless, he claimed independent retailers were being squeezed as the larger chains increased their hold on the industry.

"It makes it extremely difficult for independents to compete in the industry when there is such dominance of liquor chains and unfortunately it's not regulated to any degree," he told news.com.au.

Andrew, a wine adviser at a large independent liquor store in Sydney's eastern suburbs was more direct.

"It's terrible what Coles and Woolies are doing. Customers always want cheaper and you can see what that does to fruit and veg farmers and now that buying mentality is being applied to the wine growers too," he told news.com.au.

"There has to be a middle ground between screwing farmers to the floorboards and passing savings on to customers."

Woolworths said that just wasn't the case and its relationship with suppliers, many of who are not small winegrowers but large multinational liquor firms, was "industry leading".

"This reflects the positive partnership approach we take and and is a welcome acknowledgement of the care and responsibility we share towards the sustainability of the wider industry," Andrew Wilsmore, the head of risk and reputation at Endeavour Drinks, Woolworths liquor division, told news.com.au.

According the Drinks Association National Liquor Licence Database the major retailers hold 3.5 per cent of the country's 60,000 liquor licences although that figure includes bars and restaurants as well as bottle shops.

Independents, like Little Bottler (above) can thrive if they know their local community.

In the six months to December, Woolworths liquor division - called Endeavour Drinks - sold $4.5bn worth of alcohol and made a $310 million pre-tax profit, a year on year increase of 2.5 per cent. Coles' owner Wesfarmers does not separate out its liquor results from its supermarkets making it hard to see how Liquorland and First Choice are faring. In February, the company said its liquor stores had "positive comparable sales growth".

In May, Roy Morgan also revealed Dan Murphy's was the Australian liquor store with the highest customer satisfaction, ahead of Cellarbrations and First Choice.

"Dan Murphy's is visited by over 2.5 million Australians in an average year, making the outlet easily Australia's most visited liquor store and in early 2018 Dan Murphy's is also acing the competition when it comes to customer satisfaction," said Ms Levine.

Woolworths' Mr Wilsmore, said, "We know customers have a lot of choice when it comes to buying beer, wines and spirits and our team works hard to provide customers with a wide range of quality products and great in-store service."

Coles’ Liquorland is one of the country’s biggest alcohol retailers.

Taken as a whole, however, it was IGA's stable of brands - including Cellarbrations, IGA Liquor, Bottle-O and Porter's Liquor - which had the highest overall satisfaction ratings.

Mr Hampson said independent stores could still thrive if they picked on the weaknesses of the larger players.

"BWS and Liquorland have close to the same range wherever you go whereas independents can tailor their range to a local demographic."

He said independents should aim for price competitiveness on leading lines, have a range that picked up on local shopper's needs and provide superior customer service.

"Independent retailers have a future so long as they follow the basic rules which is knowing your customer and knowing what you want," Mr Hampson said.

Andrew was even more bullish: "We're in there fighting and we're not about to give up."