Woolworths provides flexibility on limits

IN a small win for rural residents on Rockhampton’s outskirts, supermarket giant Woolworths has agreed to be flexible on grocery limits where its stores are able to.

Recently Livingstone Shire councillor Glenda Mather went into bat for the people of Ogmore in the shire’s outlying reaches.

Cr Mather called for supermarkets to exercise common sense and relax restrictions on out-of-town shoppers who rely on buying enough to get them through a fortnight.

One such shopper is disability pensioner Martin Molesworth who resides at Ogmore, a township of about 100 people situated about 154km north-west of Rockhampton.

He said the round trip to Rocky each fortnight costs him $40 in fuel and he was disadvantaged when limits on some essentials meant he could not get enough to last him the two weeks.

Cr Mather said she personally approached management at Woolworths Parkhurst about the situation and she was informed that the store would exercise discretion and relax restrictions for rural customers where possible.

This was confirmed by an official Woolworths spokesperson.

“The introduction of product limits has been a difficult but necessary decision to help us manage the unprecedented demand we’ve seen across our stores recently,” the spokesperson said.

“We appreciate the limits have been frustrating for our remote customers. We’re working to provide flexibility on limits to existing remote customers where we have the stock levels in a store to support it.

“We’re also working hard behind the scenes to improve our stock levels and removed product limits on meat and milk (recently).

“As our stock position continues to improve, we’ll look to remove more limits for the benefit of all customers.”