Nursing home victim ‘beaten with a walking stick’

A 90-year-old man found dead in his bed at a NSW nursing home was severely beaten with a walking stick, The Daily Telegraph can reveal.

It is understood another resident, aged 77, was found wandering in the home "dazed and confused" with blood dripping from his clothes and walking stick after the attack on Tuesday night.

Both the victim, David Phillips, and the other man involved were residents of the high-dependency support unit of the IRT Woonona Aged Care Home.

Police have refused to say if charges would be laid, saying it would depend on what investigators were able to piece together about the ­alleged attack.

Staff and residents of the home were being interviewed, and CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation.

The $325,000-a-year care home came under fire six years ago when elderly patient Mervyn Campbell, 84, was found dead in his bed after being repeatedly bashed with a wedged-shaped wooden doorstop.

It is understood the latest attack happened at an isolated location in the home and lasted several minutes. Mr Phillips suffered severe injuries to the head and body, and was unable to be resuscitated.

In a statement IRT said the attack was "very sad".

"We extend our sympathy to the family of the resident who passed away and our focus continues to be on care and support of all our residents, their families and our staff during this time," a spokeswoman said.

Staff at the home have been left "distraught" after discovering the dead resident in his bed.

Detective Inspector Brad Ainsworth said it was not immediately known what prompted the attack.

"The deceased and other man are the grandfather and father of people, and family have been informed, it's an upsetting time for everyone," he said.

"These are very trying circumstances 24 hours a day for staff at the care home where they work.