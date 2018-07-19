Woorabinda, Biloela turn on top footy at family fun day

Sgt Ricky Zimitat and Reggie Cressbrook with male dash for cash winners (front, from left) Roger Yoren, Joseph Sue and Freddy McKinley.

Sgt Ricky Zimitat and Reggie Cressbrook with male dash for cash winners (front, from left) Roger Yoren, Joseph Sue and Freddy McKinley. CONTRIBUTED

RUGBY LEAGUE: A grandstand finish in the Rockhampton Rugby League A-grade clash capped a fun-filled NAIDOC Family Fun Day at Woorabinda.

The social event, the brainchild of Reggie Cressbrook, was organised to coincide with the local derby between the Woorabinda Warriors and the Biloela Panthers.

GME ON: Action from the under-20s clash between the Woorabinda Warriors and the Biloela Panthers. contributed

The event was held to celebrate NAIDOC Week, with the theme "Because of her, we can”.

Various stakeholders, including the Queensland Police Service, Red Cross and the Woorabinda Shire Council, worked together to make the day a reality.

Adult patrons made a $2 donation, with proceeds going to the Woorabinda Women's Yarning Circle, which will be built to recognise female elders in the community.

There was much more on the program than football, with a mini fair, sausage sizzle, a Kup-Murri cook-up for dinner as well as a dash for cash in different age groups.

Female Dash for Cash winners with Reggie Cressbrook with female dash for cash winners Yolanda Adams (left) and Shaniah Huskic. CONTRIBUTED

Biloela scored a convincing 50-22 win over the Warriors in the under-20s before the Warriors struck back to win 38-28 in reserve grade.

The A-grade clash was a hard-fought contest, with a try on the full-time hooter sealing a 34-28 win for Biloela.

Officer-in-charge of the Woorabinda Police Station, Acting Senior Sergeant Josh White, said the day was a great success.

"Woorabinda Police in conjunction with Baralaba Police would to thank the entire Woorabinda community on a great family-orientated NAIDOC celebration,” he said.

The corroboree for the elders. contributed

"It was an important day for the community as respects were given to the traditional owners of the land, including past and present, during a great local rugby league derby.

"The event was well attended by all with some great footy being played by both teams.

"A special thanks to local footy legend Reggie Cressbrook for organising the day.

"The highlight of the day was definitely the corroboree that paid homage to the elders present watching the day in the VIP area.”

DAY'S RESULTS

Rugby league

Under-20: Biloela 50 d Warriors 22

Reserve grade: Woorabinda 38 d Biloela 28

A-grade: Biloela 34 d Warriors 28

