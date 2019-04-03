Woorabinda children travel to Rockhampton to visit 'Home'

Rhonda Miller, Lesley Adams and Danielle Watson listen to their 'deadly' recordings at the Rockhampton art gallery

Rhonda Miller, Lesley Adams and Danielle Watson listen to their 'deadly' recordings at the Rockhampton art gallery Jann Houley

DANIELLE Watson travelled 170 km to the Rockhampton art gallery today to hear herself on the headphones.

She was among twenty-nine children from Woorabinda State High School who visited the My Home Your Home exhibition managed by a familiar face.

Woorabinda school students visit their own works at the gallery in Rockhampton Jann Houley

Artist and youth worker Nickeema Williams commissioned artworks from Woorabinda locals for her collaborative and interactive show which is on display until April 21.

Head of curriculum at the school, Michelle Hall said some of the children were related to Ms Williams, most of them visit the Red Cross building where she works, and all of them were "ecstatic” at the prospect of seeing their work in the gallery.

"I've shown them photos of other people during the exhibit's opening night interacting with the children's voice recordings and videos, and admiring the drawings and houses they made ,” she said.

Shaniel Watson, Liam Williams, Roy Murray, Marshall Adams, Pearl Sullivan and Keviah Leisha at the gallery Jann Houley

"But it's an abstract concept as yet; many of them have never been to Rockhampton let alone to the gallery.

"They were so exited there were five kids waiting at school when I got there at seven this morning.”

Their excursion began with a Welcome to Country from the Darumbal people followed by a bilingual story time.

Mrs Hall said it was really significant in fostering a knowledge of different languages.

Artist Nickeema Williams and students from Woorabinda watch the exhibition videos Jann Houley

"There are about 52 language backgrounds in Woorabinda of which two belong to the traditional custodians,” she said.

"The school works closely with the community consultation group to determine which languages will be taught at the school.”

Another, last minute treat for the children was to sit in on the tech run for the Flying Fruit Fly Circus which performs at the Pilbeam Theatre tonight .

"These children are really fearless; they're always up a tree or over a fence,” Mrs Hall said.

"They were enthralled to see other kids, some even younger than they are, up there performing with the circus.”

After the acrobatic display, the children finally got to visit the My Home Your Home exhibition where they saw themselves and their lands on the interactive screen.

Danielle and her friends started to sing along as they heard themselves on the audio recording.

"Woorabinda kids are very happy, enthusiastic and smart,” Mrs Hall said.

"This is a great opportunity for them to realise their art work is just as beautiful and meaningful as everyone else's.”