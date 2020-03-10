Woorabinda council grinds to halt

Woorabinda Council is in ‘lock down’, after keys to its various facilities were stolen overnight.

In an urgent message to the community, CEO Michael Hayward has urged anyone who knows the location of the keys to assist in their return.

“Keys to the service station, garbage truck, backhoe and other vehicles have been stolen which means Council cannot prepare graves for the funeral this week,” he said.

Rubbish pick up services and the local service station have also been impacted.

The Council office and workshop is closed but Undoonoo is open and will operate as usual.