Police seize drugs, grog and cash in Woorabinda raid

Woorabinda Police seized a quantity of illicit drugs at an address in Woorabinda on Monday.

As a result of the information supplied by the public, police executed a search warrant at the address.

During the search warrant, police will allege that they seized over 400 grams of cannabis that was being packaged for sale in the community.

Police also allegedly seized a quantity of restricted liquor, prescription drugs, drug utensils and cash.

As a result, police have charged a 47-year-old Woorabinda man and a 24-year-old Woorabinda man with a variety of drug offences.

They will be appearing in the Woorabinda Magistrates Court on July 16.

Officer In Charge (OIC) of Woorabinda Police Senior Sergeant Ricky Zimitat said that combatting the illicit drug and alcohol trade in Woorabinda can only be achieved if the community and police work together.

"A small number of people are profiting from illegal drug and alcohol sales that in turn, cause significant social and health problems in the community," Senior Sergeant Zimitat said.

"The police will act within the law on confidential information provided to them to remove illegal drugs and to control and regulate alcohol coming into the community."

"Together we can make a difference."

