Woorabinda juniors 'keen as beans' in their historic debut

The Woorabinda under-14 team before its first game in the Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League competition.

RUGBY LEAGUE: They finished on the wrong side of the scoreboard but Woorabinda's two junior teams put in a determined effort in their historic debut in the Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League.

The under-14s and under-16s are the first teams from the Central Queensland town to play in the competition, and they impressed spectators at Victoria Park with their spirit and sportsmanship.

The under-14s went down 44-6 to reigning premiers Brothers Blue, while the older outfit was beaten 42-0 also by Brothers Blue.

Woorabinda Senior Rugby League secretary Lesley Bligh said she was proud of the way the youngsters played.

"They got beaten but they were keen as beans,” she said.

"They all played pretty good and they worked really well together as a team.

"They were up against some good sides but they stuck to it and never gave up.

"I don't think they were too interested in the score; it was more about getting out and having a go.”

The Woorabinda teams should be sporting their new kits when they turn out for their Round 2 games against Brothers White (under-14) and Norths (under-16) at Browne Park this Friday.

