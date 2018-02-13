Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Woorabinda juniors 'keen as beans' in their historic debut

The Woorabinda under-14 team before its first game in the Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League competition.
The Woorabinda under-14 team before its first game in the Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League competition. CONTRIBUTED
Pam McKay
by

RUGBY LEAGUE: They finished on the wrong side of the scoreboard but Woorabinda's two junior teams put in a determined effort in their historic debut in the Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League.

The under-14s and under-16s are the first teams from the Central Queensland town to play in the competition, and they impressed spectators at Victoria Park with their spirit and sportsmanship.

READ: Historic day for Woorabinda's young league talent

The under-14s went down 44-6 to reigning premiers Brothers Blue, while the older outfit was beaten 42-0 also by Brothers Blue.

Woorabinda Senior Rugby League secretary Lesley Bligh said she was proud of the way the youngsters played.

"They got beaten but they were keen as beans,” she said.

The Woorabinda and Brothers Blue under-16 teams after their opening round clash.
The Woorabinda and Brothers Blue under-16 teams after their opening round clash. CONTRIBUTED

"They all played pretty good and they worked really well together as a team.

"They were up against some good sides but they stuck to it and never gave up.

"I don't think they were too interested in the score; it was more about getting out and having a go.”

The Woorabinda teams should be sporting their new kits when they turn out for their Round 2 games against Brothers White (under-14) and Norths (under-16) at Browne Park this Friday.

RESULTS

Results from Round 1 of the Rockhampton and district Junior Rugby League

  • U13: Cap Coast Brothers 58 d Norths 0, Brothers White 36 d Fitzroy's 6, Brothers Blue 54 d Gracemere 0, Tigers 26 Yeppoon 0
  • U14: Cap Coast Brothers 32 d Norths 10, Brothers Blue 44 d Woorabinda 6, Yeppoon 32 d Tigers 0
  • U15: Norths 36 d Cap Coast Brothers 20. Gracemere 18 d Brothers Blue 12, Yeppoon 34 Tigers 0
  • U16: Norths 16 d Cap Coast/Tigers 8, Brothers Blue 42 Woorabinda 0
  • U18: Cap Coast Brothers 20 d Norths White 6, Norths Blue 18 d Brothers Blue 14, Emu Park 28 d Yeppoon 4

Topics:  browne park lesley bligh rockhampton and district junior rugby league victoria park woorabinda warriors

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Revealed: Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles

Revealed: Rocky and Yeppoon's 20 most eligible singles

Look no further, we've compiled a list of locals searching for love.

Binge drinker attacks CQ publican, blames mum's murder

A MAN who drunkenly assaulted a publican over an unpaid drink order had been self medicating by binge drinking over childhood traumas, a Rockhampton court has heard.

Court hears man turned to alcohol to deal with nightmare past

Reel 'em in: Quirky Valentine's Day gift lures Rocky lovers

Natalie Swift from Tall Pines Florist with a bouquet of flowers including fishing lures.

1,000 roses set to head out the doors today and tomorrow

CQ rodeo raises huge amount for Dolly's legacy

Fourteen-year-old Amy 'Dolly' Everett took her own life in January.

6000 people Do it for Dolly

Local Partners

Small CQ town still on a high after big day of league

2500 people flock to Theodore for action-packed program

DRONE VIDEO: Rocky's turf rollout has the Comm Games touch

ON TARGET: An aerial view of the first rolls of carpet that were laid at Kalka Shades on Saturday.

Redevelopment has Rocky in line to host international events

Thompson targets country champs glory

Free Standing won the Country Championships Final at Randwick last year.

Port Macquarie first stop on road to Country Championships Final