Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire council announced last week its lockdown would be lifted.
The Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire council announced last week its lockdown would be lifted.
News

Woorabinda now open to visitors and returning residents

Timothy Cox
10th Jul 2020 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLANDERS are now free to move in and out of Woorabinda shire.

Woorabinda’s coronavirus lockdown was lifted last Friday, a week before the opening of Queensland’s borders.

A Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council announcement stated that its vehicle checkpoint would be dismantled and the shire would be open to the rest of the state.

“We understand that some of our community have gone on holidays outside of designated area,” the announcement read.

“These members can now return to the community without seeking approval to enter.”

But the announcement warned that the danger had not entirely disappeared.

“The easing of restrictions does not effectively mean we are now risk free,” it said.

“There is always a risk; it is however a very low risk.”

The council said that it had consulted with Queensland Health about a plan should the virus make its way into the shire.

Its “comprehensive planned approach” in that scenario would include at-home testing, a drive-through fever clinic, and quarantine of individuals at accommodation spots, including separate quarantine for Aboriginal elders.

The shire would be divided into four areas to allow health staff to more easily manage an outbreak.

The council advised residents to continue being conscientious of hygiene while enjoying “returning to some form of normal”.

“Woorabinda Council would like to congratulate and thank the community for their patience, understanding and respect to the ever-changing circumstances that has existed for the community since the restrictions started,” it said.

“Your commitment, vigilance and advocacy through our community to remain safe has proven to protect out community.”

covid-19 woorabinda shire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Heaviest rain for months due

    Heaviest rain for months due
    • 10th Jul 2020 3:45 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $30k available for three Central Queensland artists

        premium_icon $30k available for three Central Queensland artists

        News The resulting art will augment the Rockhampton Museum of Art’s opening exhibition.

        ‘I felt dizzy’: Latest warnings on shallow water blackouts

        premium_icon ‘I felt dizzy’: Latest warnings on shallow water blackouts

        News Following Olympian Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin’s death this week a Central Queensland...

        Youngster defies odds to enjoy milestone achievement

        premium_icon Youngster defies odds to enjoy milestone achievement

        Health Schoolboy’s prognosis looked dire as the battle of his life took place.

        • 10th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
        Renovations in full swing at old Joyce Mayne building

        premium_icon Renovations in full swing at old Joyce Mayne building

        Business Recruitment has begun for what will be one of the largest stores for national...