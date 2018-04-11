Woori dancers pivotal part of Comm Games ceremony

SHOW TIME: The Kulgoodah dancers from Woorabinda just before they go on stage at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on the Gold Coast.

IT WAS a proud moment for people watching back home when traditional Aboriginal culture was showcased on international television.

Residents from Woorabinda, who call themselves the Kulgoodah Dancers, performed in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

The dance troupe won the right to perform last year at a national competition in Sydney, Dance Rites, after taking out the top spot in the competition.

Making their way down to the Gold Coast last month, the team prepared to take part in a smoking ceremony and dance.

Warming up and preparing to go on stage are the Kulgoodah dancers Contributed

The dance troupe was formed in the late 1980s by Joe Adams.

New life was breathed into the Woorabinda dance troupe following a crisis meeting in October last year in attempts to find a way to reduce crime in the community.

The community decided bringing culture back to the daily lives of Woorabinda's youngest residents was the way to combat the crime issues.

It seems the solution well and truly worked for the small community, with the Commonwealth Games trip holding many firsts for the group.

The troupe even made an appearance on Sunrise during the Games.

The group returned home to Woorabinda yesterday and they are settling back into normal life after the excitement of the Games.