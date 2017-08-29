26°
News

Meet the incredible Woori girl capturing hearts and minds

Amber Hooker
| 29th Aug 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:23 AM
YOUNG TALENT: Woorabinda artist Nickeema Williams is one of two finalists for Young Innovator of the Year in the Indigenous Digital Excellence Awards 2017.
YOUNG TALENT: Woorabinda artist Nickeema Williams is one of two finalists for Young Innovator of the Year in the Indigenous Digital Excellence Awards 2017. Beth Jennings Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ART is always on Nickeema Williams' mind; without it, she'd be lost.

Video and paintings are the young Woorabinda woman's platform to curate and share the positive stories of people across the country.

After years in the business, her collaboration with Hitnet and Red Cross have seen her secure one of two positions as finalist Young Innovator of the Year in the inaugural Indegenous Digital Excellence Awards (IDX).

You'll find the 23-year-old in some of the most remote parts of Australia, or across the ocean, camera in hand.

 

An example of Nickeema Williams&#39; striking photography.
An example of Nickeema Williams' striking photography. Nickeema Williams

But it was her instrumental work on home soil which earned her the nomination.

Nickeema was instrumental in developing HitNet's 'My Place' module, which contains a range of digital content which she developed in conjunction with some of Australia's most marginalised communities.

The interactive learning platform encourages people to explore and learn more about Indigenous health and social issues.

In addition to her work with Hitnet and Red Cross Nickeema was also a driving force behind the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair where she exhibits every year.

After Nickeema's HitNet colleague nominated the young innovator, a panel of judges realised her incredible talent.

IDX Award winners will be announced during a Sydney ceremony on September 29.

The IDX Awards are the centrepiece of the IDX initiative, a $5 million partnership between the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence (NCIE) and Telstra Foundation, which focuses on building digital skills, entrepreneurship and opportunities for Indigenous peoples and communities.

 

Nickeema Williams travels Australia and the world sharing positive stories of marginalised communities.
Nickeema Williams travels Australia and the world sharing positive stories of marginalised communities. Beth Jennings Photography

NCIE executive chair Alison Page said the digital economy has the potential to be a circuit breaker for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities.

"The IDX Awards are about inspiring the next generation of Indigenous digital changemakers," she said.

"This is vital because in the fast-changing global economy, the opportunities and jobs of the future will increasingly require digital skills," she said.

The IDX Awards include seven categories: Learnings and Education; Culture and Country; Pathways and Employment; Wellbeing, Entrepreneurship; Digital Elder of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

They which align to the focus areas of the IDX Initiative's Roadmap For Building Indigenous Digital Excellence: Looking to 2030 - Australia's first strategy for driving Indigenous digital excellence and participation.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  arts indigenous australians indigenous community inspiring women photography woorabinda

Police body-worn camera captures sickening sexual attack

Police body-worn camera captures sickening sexual attack

Police catch man in act

Qld burns: 40 bushfires across the state right now

SHOALWATER ALIGHT: The Caves Rural Fire Brigade have been battling a blaze at Shoalwater Bay, which continues to burn for weeks.

List of every place in the state QFES are battling blazes right now

$37M extra TC Debbie funding, but Qld govt wants more

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Canegrowers president Kevin Borg inspect the damage from Cyclone Debbie.

Extra funding for environmental recovery projects

Rocky High indigenous students soar in CQ academic comp

GRINNING WINNER: Tennachiah Richards won the 'Oral Speech' prize.

The team beat over 100 other competitors in this academic challenge

Local Partners

REVEALED: Bold vision for new high school on Cap Coast

New school at Emu Park could welcome first students as soon as 2019

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Rocky's third oldest business is lengths ahead of the opposition

NEWEST MEMBER: The Fitzroy Club welcomes Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon (left), Kelly Suli, Leesa Olive, Darryn Nufer.

Jumping hurdles and proving they are more than just a racing club.

SOLD OUT: Falls Byron Bay tickets gone in an hour

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Car passes will be available to purchase later in the year.

New chapter for Gracemere as library opens

Councillor Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith and Rose Swadling inspect the new Gracemere Library as preparations are underway for the official opening.

A full day of activities is planned for the official opening Monday

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

Little lies become big problems in Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com, which is a genuine crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

Callum Francis as Lola in a scene from the stage musical Kinky Boots.

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $219,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

STUNNING HOME IN SOUGHT-AFTER POCKET

12 Considine Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 2 $345,000

A fantastic RANGE LOCATION, this home promises a unique lifestyle with family comfort. Convenience and versatility is the key to this LOCATION - The upper level...

Prestigious Tree-line Neighbourhood

4 Ironbark Terrace, Frenchville 4701

House 5 1 3 $415,000

An alluring street presence in the exclusive suburb of Frenchville, surrounded by beautiful homes and great families. - Entering via street level, its...

Impressive and Affordable!

6 Messmate Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $549,000

This Luxury home has impeccable design which showcases the ultimate lifestyle; you can enjoy the relaxation, peacefulness and tranquility as well as privacy and...

Stylish Home with a Pool

33 Geoff Wilson Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This near new brick home has everything you could possibly need; perfectly designed for the life style you want. Situated in Norman Gardens close to schools and...

Dual Living Opportunity across from the Beach!

19 Kennedy Street, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy living by the beach in this very spacious Zilzie home offering dual living opportunity! Two separate fully functional living areas split over two levels with...

LOOKING FOR A HUGE QUEENSLANDER TO RENOVATE? INSPECT TODAY.

259 William Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $379,000

EXPERIENCE LIVING IN A MAGNIFICENT QUEENSLANDER WITH OLD WORLD CHARM. ENJOY THE SALT WATER POOL. FRONT AND BACK DECKS. BEAUTIFUL BREEZES. RESTORE THIS BEAUTIFUL...

Property of the WEEK!

94-96 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 5 $499,000

This beautiful large family home has been inspired by FAMILY LIVING and the love of the previous owner. BE QUICK. Boasting beautiful big family areas to...

Solid FRENCHVILLE FAMILY Home

234 Flowers Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $320,000

LOCATION location location - when it comes to what sells, it's the Frenchville School Catchment area - live in it, rent it. - Central to IGA, Mt Archer, Schools...

Iconic Location Unique Home

22 Frenchman's Lane, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 1 $399,000

Another Frenchville Property this one has just been built and has a presence of distinction and beautiful bushlands. - Customised designed with high quality...

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project