Meet the incredible Woori girl capturing hearts and minds

YOUNG TALENT: Woorabinda artist Nickeema Williams is one of two finalists for Young Innovator of the Year in the Indigenous Digital Excellence Awards 2017.

ART is always on Nickeema Williams' mind; without it, she'd be lost.

Video and paintings are the young Woorabinda woman's platform to curate and share the positive stories of people across the country.

After years in the business, her collaboration with Hitnet and Red Cross have seen her secure one of two positions as finalist Young Innovator of the Year in the inaugural Indegenous Digital Excellence Awards (IDX).

You'll find the 23-year-old in some of the most remote parts of Australia, or across the ocean, camera in hand.

An example of Nickeema Williams' striking photography. Nickeema Williams

But it was her instrumental work on home soil which earned her the nomination.

Nickeema was instrumental in developing HitNet's 'My Place' module, which contains a range of digital content which she developed in conjunction with some of Australia's most marginalised communities.

The interactive learning platform encourages people to explore and learn more about Indigenous health and social issues.

In addition to her work with Hitnet and Red Cross Nickeema was also a driving force behind the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair where she exhibits every year.

After Nickeema's HitNet colleague nominated the young innovator, a panel of judges realised her incredible talent.

IDX Award winners will be announced during a Sydney ceremony on September 29.

The IDX Awards are the centrepiece of the IDX initiative, a $5 million partnership between the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence (NCIE) and Telstra Foundation, which focuses on building digital skills, entrepreneurship and opportunities for Indigenous peoples and communities.

Nickeema Williams travels Australia and the world sharing positive stories of marginalised communities. Beth Jennings Photography

NCIE executive chair Alison Page said the digital economy has the potential to be a circuit breaker for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities.

"The IDX Awards are about inspiring the next generation of Indigenous digital changemakers," she said.

"This is vital because in the fast-changing global economy, the opportunities and jobs of the future will increasingly require digital skills," she said.

The IDX Awards include seven categories: Learnings and Education; Culture and Country; Pathways and Employment; Wellbeing, Entrepreneurship; Digital Elder of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

They which align to the focus areas of the IDX Initiative's Roadmap For Building Indigenous Digital Excellence: Looking to 2030 - Australia's first strategy for driving Indigenous digital excellence and participation.