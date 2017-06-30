Woorie primed for 'official' home coming

UP AND RUNNING: Woorabinda Warriors A-grade coach Reggie Cressbrook has done wonders to get Gondon Henry Fields match day suitable.

NO SPORT tugs at the heartstrings of Woorabinda quite like rugby league.

For over two decades Gordon Henry Field sat dormant, in tatters, empty. The crying shame of a town desperate to showcase themselves and their raw talent.

But at 3pm today, the field will be officially unveiled in celebration when the Woorabinda Warriors run out against the Fitzroy Gracemere Sharks.

It has been months of work led by A-grade coach Reggie Cressbrook and his team and something mayor Cheyne Wilkie says will do wonders for his town.

"If you look at our community, rugby league is the biggest following in town, bar none," Wilkie said.

"Nothing brings our people together like footy. Close to 90% of the town will be here.

"We have spent a good three months at least getting the grounds ready. The grandstand, the turf, seats, everything.

Round 14 RRL Fixtures

Woorabinda Warriors vs Fitzroy Gracemere Sharks

Emu Park Emus vs Gladstone Valleys

Norths Chargers vs Rockhampton Brothers

Biloela Panthers vs Yeppoon Seagulls

Tannum Sands Seagulls vs Gladstone Brothers

"But it is a great thing, it was just sitting dormant for years."

Last month may have been the first game actual back at their sacred ground but this weekend promises more.

It is fitting they play a club that links so closely with proud culture and heritage.

"Fitzroys and Woories are like brothers," he said. "We have the utmost of respect for each other."

"The first game, people were very emotional. Plenty of tears. They have been waiting for so long for it to return and it just made them happy.

"The elders were crying, the young fellas too.

"We have so many people returning to town for the weekend. I think we will get over 1000."

Having a local hero with the stature and influence of Cressbrook helps no end.

"Reggie has been the main driver behind this, the reason the fields are all ready to go," he praised.

"We knew it was important to get him home to work and we tried very hard to get him. I know the majority are very glad to have him back.

"He is our local legend and he did what needed to be done to make it as a player. So it is just so great to have him back coaching and mentoring.

"He knows when to push the boys to higher levels and tell them what they need to hear."

Wilkie said the Rockhampton Rugby League and the Woorabinda Shire Council for their instrumental work in getting the fields game day ready.

He believes it will be a strong economic boost for the town and one that will help people stay.

"We are happy and heading in the right direction."