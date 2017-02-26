Woorie set to celebrate its youth through new carnival

BIG PLANS: 23-year-old Jade Smith plans to bring Youth Week to Woorabinda through a touch footy carnival with his new role as National Youth week champion

WOORABINDA usually misses out on youth week, simpily becuase of where they're located.

But this year 23-year-old Jade Smith plans to change that with his new role as National Youth week champion.

The Rocky local has been selected as one of five young people across the state to organise a project for Youth Week, which would not usually be covered by youth organisations or services in the community.

With a project already in mind and underway, the National Youth week services will provide Jade with $1500 worth of funding.

"The project I applied for and have been approved for is a touch carnival in Woorabinda,” he said.

"Woorabinda usually misses out on youth week simply because of where they're located, it's a long way to travel.

"So we're going to take a touch carnival out there based around what headspace and PCYC will be doing here in Rockhampton for Youth Week.”

Jade said the touch football carnival seemed like a "no-brainer” with the community loving the sport.

"Woorabinda seems to love football, they have three sides in the Rockhampton competition this year so it will be a good started competition for their season,” he said.

"I have a lot of family from Woorabinda, lived out there before and being an indigenous man myself I just wanted to help support the community out there.”

Jade's role an an indigenous youth engagement officer through Queensland Health also played a role in deciding what project to take on.

"Working in health as well I wanted to give them a bit of health and fitness to look forward to, the youth out there.

"I think there's a lot better role models out there than me but I just try to fly under the radar and do my thing and try to help our youth out in whatever way I can.”

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne also congratulated the Mr Smith on his appointment to the position last Friday.

"These exceptional young Queenslanders, like Jade, will have an important part to play in planning and promoting National Youth Week events as well as ensuring the diversity of young people is represented,” he said.

"He is a young man who has shown genuine leadership and genuine commitment to the community here in central Queensland, proposals he has brought forward to be activated during youth week and the first week of March, just what our community and Queensland more broadly needs.

"This year's champions might come from different backgrounds and have different experiences, but they all share a desire to help others and make their communities better places to live.”

National Youth Week will be held from March 31 to April 9 for young people aged 12-25 years.

The Queensland Government provided $50,000 to the PCYC to plan and deliver events and activities for young people in the lead-up to, and during, National Youth Week.

National Youth Week is a joint initiative supported by Australian, State, Territory and local governments.