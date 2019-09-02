Menu
John Worsfold, coach of the Bombers speaks to his team during a quarter time break during a quarter time break during the Round 23 AFL match between the Collingwood Magpies and the Essendon Bombers at the MCG in Melbourne, Friday, August 23, 2019. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
AFL

Woosha’s big call on Bombers future

by Jay Clark
2nd Sep 2019 11:31 AM

Essendon coach John Worsfold says he felt totally safe in his position heading into Thursday night's cut-throat final against West Coast.

Worsfold has come under fire this season but insists his job wouldn't hinge on winning a final in Perth.

Asked if he felt his future was secure at Tullamarine for next season, Worsfold said: "Yeah I do".

"It's based on non-stop communication with the executive at the Essendon Footy Club," Worsfold said.

"We don't just talk about something when it's written about in the paper, we talk about it non-stop.

"Where we are going, how the team is going, where everything is at.

"I know it's exciting to know that I had dinner with (chief executive) Xavier Campbell a couple of weeks ago, but ultimately we talk every week."

The Bombers are hoping to welcome back a clutch of star players including Michael Hurley (shoulder), Orazio fantasia (hip), Jake Stringer (soreness), Cale Hooker (groin) and Dyson Heppell (foot).

Worsfold said Hurley, who suffered a right shoulder injury in the Round 23 loss to Collingwood one week ago, would be tested at training today as part of a bid to prove his fitness.

"He has to say he thinks he's able to play at the required level in this game and the medical staff have to agree that and say that they're comfortable he's available," he said.

"We have to decide if we are ready to pick him. At this stage he's tracking really well."

West Coast star ruckman Nic Naitanui is on track to make his comeback from an ankle injury in the clash, but Worsfold said Tom Bellchambers would be well-prepared for the contest.

Bellchambers struggled in his comeback from a calf problem against the Pies.

afl afl finals bombers essendon john worsfold west coast eagles
News Corp Australia

