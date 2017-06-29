24°
News

Woppaburra return to Great Keppel Island in historic milestone

Christine Mckee
| 1st Jul 2017 6:00 AM
THE FUTURE: Cousins Andrew Gilmartin and Natarnie Neal-Yeatman from Cairns, on country for the first time.
THE FUTURE: Cousins Andrew Gilmartin and Natarnie Neal-Yeatman from Cairns, on country for the first time. Christine McKee

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOT since 2007, when the Woppaburra people were handed freehold title over 170ha of their ancestral land have so many senior elders gathered on Great Keppel Island at the same time.

Last weekend they returned to country to unveil signage at the newly designated fish habitat area at Leekes Creek.

The beauty of Leekes Creek was only surpassed by the quiet, but deeply felt emotion as 40 Woppaburra, including six senior elders stood together on their island homeland.

ON COUNTRY: Woppaburra elders celebrate the work that culminated in a fish habitat zone on Great Keppel Island&#39;s Leeke&#39;s Creek this weekend.
ON COUNTRY: Woppaburra elders celebrate the work that culminated in a fish habitat zone on Great Keppel Island's Leeke's Creek this weekend. Christine McKee

It's a milestone that represents another step into the future of a culture that for too long has been shrouded by its past.

115 ago the last of the Woppaburra people were forcibly removed from the island in the most degrading of circumstances.

Their experience with white men had been one of displacement, rape, slavery and massacre.

The atrocities against them have been well documented by archaeologist Mike Rowland, who joined them at last weekend's ceremony.

Leekes Creek was nominated in 2004 for declaration as a fish habitat area and the Woppaburra have worked closely with Queensland National Parks and Wildlife since the process started.

Leekes Creek is a significant ecosystem and a significant cultural heritage site for the Woppaburra.

Keppel MP, Brittany Lauga said the partnership between long-time island resident Carl Svensen, who first proposed the area for declaration 10 years ago, had resulted in the first fish habitat of its kind off the Queensland coast.

Senior conservation officer, Rochelle Jupp lead the project covering an 865ha area from Passage Rocks, to Half Tide Rocks, Big Peninsula and the Leekes Creek estuary.

Together they've worked on fish surveys identifying a wide range of juvenile target fish species and mature popular species such as barramundi, mangrove jack, bream and whiting.

The declaration prevents coastal development to protect fisheries into the future and to reduce habitat loss and declines in water quality flowing into the Great Barrier Reef, but allows for limited appropriate infrastructure along with legal commercial, recreational and Indigenous fishing.

National Parks project officer, Rochelle Judd
National Parks project officer, Rochelle Judd Christine McKee

Chair of the Woppaburra Land Trust, Christine Doherty said seeing the elders on the island together was a very emotional experience.

"It's not about one of us, it's about all of us together...whatever we try and do benefits many and that's what important,” she said.

"What the Woppaburra do benefits all the users of our traditional islands, the people who live here, the people who work here. We want to share its beauty with everybody.”

The Balban Dara Guya (Leekes Creek) declaration came about in line with the Traditional Use of Marina Resource Agreement, which gives Indigenous people the right to hunt.

But TUMRA steering committee chair and former NAIDOC Elder of the Year, Bob Muir said Woppaburra decided against hunting and instead to focus on research.

It's a focus that brings the younger people together with the elders, all working in a common direction.

"The elders have done their time and the young ones are the future generation,” Christine Doherty said.

"We, in between, set the boundaries for change and bring about these wonderful projects that benefit everybody.”

Cousins Andrew Gilmartin 9 and Natarnie Neal-Yeatman with Christine Doherty and archaeologist Mike Rowland
Cousins Andrew Gilmartin 9 and Natarnie Neal-Yeatman with Christine Doherty and archaeologist Mike Rowland Christine McKee

At 23, Jade Gould was the first person in her family to finish high school. She is the great-great granddaughter of Fred Ross who, at 8-years-old was removed from Great Keppel Island.

Jade has a Bachelor of Science degree from James Cook University and is now studying for a master's degree and in 2015, she was selected to represent Australia's Indigenous youth at the World Climate Summit in Paris.

As part of the TUMRA, she has used her scientific knowledge to help in the conservation of particularly dugongs and turtles in Keppel Bay.

"I've brought my traditional knowledge and western science to build a bridge between the elders, the department and scientists,” she said.

"We're pushing away from more materialistic values to more cultural values and it's cultural values that have such an impact on well-being.”

Robert Muir jnr agrees that the elders are leaving the younger Woppaburra with good stepping stones for the future.

"This is something we can pick up and keep moving forward with,” he said.

As the Woppaburra continue to move forward towards their dream of Native Title, last weekend represented a milestone that proves they are more than able to manage the land that was taken from them more than a century ago.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bob muir christine doherty fish habitat great keppel island jade gould leekes creek mike rowland woppaburra

Rockhampton won't be forgotten in $2b military training deal

Rockhampton won't be forgotten in $2b military training deal

New business and community liaison officer says locals won't lose out in Shoalwater Bay expansion and new training initiative with Singapore.

$1.35m workplace injury payout for mine worker

SHINING LIGHT: Marc Love and his two-and-a-half year-old daughter Harmony recently who he said was his shining light during his dark days in past few years.

Solicitor dubs former mine worker a hero

Former mine worker's 7-year journey with pain

LIFE CHANGING: Marc Love before the workplace accident on a mine site which changed his life.

37-year-old can no longer work as he now suffers from chronic pain

Your 48 hours across the region

L-R: NAIDOC entrants Renae Mitchell, Nikeytah Hill ,LeLarnie Hatfield, Davina Toby, Hayley Doyle and Jordan Young

Check out all the excitement and what's on this weekend

Local Partners

Andersons celebrate 60 years

STAN and Fay (nee Barry ) Anderson celebrate 60 years of marriage today.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Watch: Amazing footage of dolphin swimming with tourist off GKI

Dolphins filmed by Sean Appleton off Putney Beach at Great Keppel Island.

Chance encounter caught on camera

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

A Blooming great weekend coming up soon

Music and dance rule at Tropical Bloom

Since 2014 numbers have doubled every year

REVEALED: Where to watch the Horn V Pacquiao fight in CQ

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 28: Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn face off after the official press conference for WBO World Welterweight Championship at Suncorp Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Foxtel will broadcast the fight live on Sunday at 11am.

Homely 3 bedroom, in a Prime Range Location!

31 Glencoe Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! Glencoe Street is certainly a sought after street on The Range and centrally located to The Mater and...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

First Home Buyers are eligible for the $20,000 First Home Owners Grant! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Sparkling in-ground pool and large 1057m2 allotment!!!

335 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 1 $342,000

If you like a quiet family friendly neighbourhood and the cul-de-sac lifestyle with a park and playground right at the end of your street, 335 Irving Avenue has...

60 ACRES. PLENTY OF WATER TANKS, DAMS AND A BORE. BEAUTIFUL QUEENSLANDER.

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 3 $779,000.00

60 acres of lush cattle/ horse land and a Stunning Homestead. Ample supply of water. 2 Dams, A Bore and Water tanks. Machinery Sheds -Carport for 2 cars and...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

1200m2 Vacant Block in Frenchville

418 Thozet Road, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in the heart of popular Frenchville, this large single titled parcel ... Make An Offer

Located in the heart of popular Frenchville, this large single titled parcel is close to all conveniences. Its elevated position provides the foundation for...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $249,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

111 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $259,000

This beautiful 658m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

A STONE’S THROW FROM THE SHOPPING CENTRE!

175 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $233,000

728M2 OF SECURE FENCED LAND! With a MASSIVE double story home in the heart land of Frenchville! READY NOW! - An ideal property if you’re after space, security &...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $529,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Stunning home in Rocky's 'millionaire's stretch' you have to see

29 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville.

Frenchville stunner labelled an entertainer's delight

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!