Words turn to violence as woman pulled from Rocky home

Amber Hooker
A VERBAL fight between two women escalated to a violent assault at a Rockhampton CBD home overnight.

The victim was severely battered and bruised after another woman launched a verbal attack from her East St driveway.

A struggle ensued moments later when the abuser walked up the stairs, reached inside the home and grabbed the victim.

The Queensland Police Service responded to the fight about midnight.

"There's been a physical struggle during which the person sustained injuries,” a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"A lot of bruising from the struggle.”

The QPS could not confirm if the women were known to each other, and no one has been charged over the incident.

Topics:  assault rockhampton crime

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
