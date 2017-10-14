26°
News

Work on Adani Carmichael mine to begin in days

Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo: News Corp
Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo: News Corp
by John McCarthy, The Courier-Mail

ADANI will start construction of its Carmichael mine within days and says it will meet the December target to raise the estimated $2 billion it needs to fund the mine and rail project in central Queensland, The Courier Mail reports.

The company has rejected reports that the timing of financial close has been pushed back to March, despite comments from its Australian chief executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj who said the funding should be resolved by the end of the Indian financial year in March.

Reports that Adani's Abbot Point coal terminal was facing difficulty rolling over its debt were also dismissed by the company which said it had not even issued a prospectus yet.

Mr Janakaraj said the project was advancing on many fronts with milestones achieved every day.

Read more at The Courier Mail.

Topics:  adani central queensland editors picks mining

News Corp Australia
$10k could buy you a small car, a boat or block of land

$10k could buy you a small car, a boat or block of land

FOR $10,000 you could buy a small car, a boat or snap up prime Mount Morgan real estate with this bargain block of land.

The free service that saved this Rocky woman's life

Women's Health Centre councillor Alicia Harris with Belinda.

Belinda was contemplating suicide when she found this support.

Pinefest fun hits the Capricorn Coast this weekend

RIGHT: Pinefest princess Alana Murray with her little brother Thomas in the 2014 Pinefest Ray White Yeppoon Grand Street Parade.

Thousands expect to celebrate the annual event

Mower drivers rev up for racing at Yaamba

FUN: Rockhampton's Sean Booy will hit the Yaamba track in the outlaw class.

Quality field to compete in round of Qld championships

Local Partners