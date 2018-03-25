Work begins at exciting new supermarket site in Rockhampton

SUPERMARKET START: Work has started at the Aldi site on Gladstone Road.

THE SIGHT of temporary fencing going up and heavy machinery starting work on a southside vacant land site could be one of the most exciting things Rockhampton residents have seen all year.

It's a sign of things to come.

And in this case - it's German supermarket giant, Aldi.

The Morning Bulletin understands work began on the site next adjacent to Fantastic Furniture on Gladstone Rd early last week.

The prospect of Aldi coming to Rockhampton has been talked about for the last couple of years now.

In January 2016, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow confirmed she has been negotiating with the supermarket giant about planning a store for Rockhampton for the two years prior.

It was then announced, they would be looking at opening two stores - on Yaamba and Moores Creek Rd on Northside and one on Gladstone Rd in Southside.

Some meetings and discussions later, the development applications were lodged for the northside site with Rockhampton Regional Council in June 2017.

However, the exciting news was halted in August when Stockland Property Management launched legal action against the development application.

A Stockland's spokesperson has previously said the appeal was based on the view that the application conflicted with the planning scheme Strategic Framework, Zone and Zone Precinct Provisions of the Rockhampton Region Planning Scheme 2015.

Following mediation and court hearings, the legal action was then withdrawn, as announced earlier this month.

Despite the setbacks on the Northside site, Aldi forged ahead with plans for the South Rockhampton site.

In December, they began the tender process for the 2000sqm complex to be built on piers to avoid potential floodwaters and space for 127 car parks under the building.

It now looks like some of the groundwork has started as some land has started to be cleared and levelled over the past week.

The Morning Bulltetin contacted Aldi for comment yesterday and expects a statement later this week.

An Aldi spokesperson told The Morning Bulletin previously they would be looking at buying produce locally.

"As we expand into Rockhampton, it is in our interests as a growing organisation to continue buying locally and maintain the sustainability of the industries that support our operation,” a spokesperson said.

"This includes 100 per cent of our eggs, bread, fresh meat and fresh poultry products and 93 per cent of our fresh dairy products, along with 91 per cent of our fresh fruit and vegetables, which are Australian grown.

"We only source products from overseas when we can't find the product, quality, efficiency or innovation we seek here in Australia.

"At Aldi, we prefer to purchase fresh produce state by state to ensure the freshest, highest quality product at the best possible price, with a focus on seasonality and local producers.

"We have strong relationships with local farmers and manufacturers in Queensland, providing security for many Australian manufacturers with high-volume, timely and consistent orders, helping their flow of income.

"Aldi is proud to say that all profits generated in the Australian market are reinvested back into the Australian business, such as local expansion.

"As we grow, we'll continue to increase our volumes, providing more opportunities for additional local suppliers to partner with us.”

Aldi is also the only supermarket in Australia who does not stock any products with artificial colours.

In 2010, Aldi ceased stocking all products with any of the 15 aritificial colours including Amaranth Purple, Sunset Yellow and Tsstrazine, catering for allergies and parents who are concerned about hyperactivity in their children.