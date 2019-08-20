Menu
Cr Neil Fisher at the newly opened Waste Transfer Station on Lakes Creek Road in 2016 is looking forward to the new waste transfer station designed to service residents from Stanwell to Gogango. Chris Ison ROK250116crubbish2
Council News

Work begins building west Rocky waste transfer station

20th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONSTRUCTION began yesterday on a waste transfer station designed to service residents from Stanwell to Gogango.

Rockhampton Regional Council waste committee chairman Neil Fisher said residents would look forward to the opening.

"We resolved to build a new waste transfer station to service the western districts late last year when the previous roadside bin stations were closed,” said Cr Fisher.

"Since then, we've been developing designs and searching for the ideal location, which we finally secured in June.

"We searched all available options between Stanwell and Westwood, and the site that best suited our selection criteria is located on Sandy Creek Road in Bushley.

"Construction has commenced , and we're expecting it will be complete and operational by the end of the year.

"Residents will be able to dispose of their separated recyclable materials for free, just like at our other transfer stations around the Rockhampton Region, making it easier than ever for people in this area to recycle.”

Residents can drop off eligible agvet chemical containers for free.

"The collected containers will then be recycled into useful items such as street signs, irrigation piping, plant stakes and outdoor furniture,” Cr Fisher said.

The current interim waste collection service will continue during construction.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

