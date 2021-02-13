Work continues on construction of $14.5m Rocky rehab centre
Work at the site of the $14.5 million Rockhampton rehab centre is taking shape with construction due to be completed within six months.
Woollam Constructions, that was awarded the tender in September 2020, began civil work at the North Rockhampton site in December and last month commenced structural work.
The construction is projected to support up to 48 jobs.
The Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drug Residential Facility is due to be finished in September 2021.
The 42-bed residential live-in facility includes a withdrawal unit and family accommodation.
It will be managed by Lives Lived Well, a non-government organisation.
The facility will be located on the site adjoining the music bowl on Yaamba Rd, near the CQUniversity campus.
The site includes two three-bedroom dwellings known as Family Residences attached to the Family Treatment Building, six four-bedroom dwellings and two one-bedroom adult residences.
Further development application documents were submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council last week.
The 666-page document included information about the geotechnical investigation and assessments, bushfire management plan, stormwater management plan, engineering and civil works and mechanical services reports.
Rockhampton rehab centre site plan:
Withdrawal and Administration Building
Recreation and Treatment Building
Family Accommodation
Family Treatment
Adult Residential Accommodation Buildings
Community gardens
Outdoor recreation fields