Work continues on construction of $14.5m Rocky rehab centre

Buildings have gone up for the drug rehab centre in North Rockhampton.

Work at the site of the $14.5 million Rockhampton rehab centre is taking shape with construction due to be completed within six months.

Woollam Constructions, that was awarded the tender in September 2020, began civil work at the North Rockhampton site in December and last month commenced structural work.

The construction is projected to support up to 48 jobs.

The drug rehab centre under construction in North Rockhampton.

The Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drug Residential Facility is due to be finished in September 2021.

The 42-bed residential live-in facility includes a withdrawal unit and family accommodation.

It will be managed by Lives Lived Well, a non-government organisation.

The facility will be located on the site adjoining the music bowl on Yaamba Rd, near the CQUniversity campus.

The location of the Rockhampton alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation facility.

The site includes two three-bedroom dwellings known as Family Residences attached to the Family Treatment Building, six four-bedroom dwellings and two one-bedroom adult residences.

Further development application documents were submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council last week.

The 666-page document included information about the geotechnical investigation and assessments, bushfire management plan, stormwater management plan, engineering and civil works and mechanical services reports.

Design renders of the $14.5 million facility.

Rockhampton rehab centre site plan:

Withdrawal and Administration Building

Recreation and Treatment Building

Family Accommodation

Family Treatment

Adult Residential Accommodation Buildings

Community gardens

Outdoor recreation fields