Work continues on removal of Westwood bats

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has confirmed continuing work on removing a large flying fox colony from Westwood.

Deputy mayor Cherie Rutherford yesterday said issues were raised with a council officer at a meeting for the Westwood State School community Monday night and shared with councillors at yesterday's planning and regulatory committee meeting.

"The action we can take is severely limited due to State legislation, but we are supporting residents wherever we can,” Cr Rutherford said.

"This includes helping residents who wish to raise their concerns to the State Department of Environment and Science.

"We have engaged a consultant to ensure we are exploring every possible course of action, and although their work has been delayed by the wet weather the investigations are due to commence this week. The good news is that the numbers are falling, particularly in the trees which are having the most impact on residents.

"As always we would encourage any resident who needs assistance to contact us directly.”