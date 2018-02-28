Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE Mike Richards GLA061017BATS
Politics

Work continues on removal of Westwood bats

Michelle Gately
by
28th Feb 2018 11:56 AM

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has confirmed continuing work on removing a large flying fox colony from Westwood.

Deputy mayor Cherie Rutherford yesterday said issues were raised with a council officer at a meeting for the Westwood State School community Monday night and shared with councillors at yesterday's planning and regulatory committee meeting.

"The action we can take is severely limited due to State legislation, but we are supporting residents wherever we can,” Cr Rutherford said.

"This includes helping residents who wish to raise their concerns to the State Department of Environment and Science.

"We have engaged a consultant to ensure we are exploring every possible course of action, and although their work has been delayed by the wet weather the investigations are due to commence this week. The good news is that the numbers are falling, particularly in the trees which are having the most impact on residents.

"As always we would encourage any resident who needs assistance to contact us directly.”

Related Items

bat colony bats flying fox colony flying foxes rockhampton regional council tmbcouncil
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Pollies call out Fed Gov on $39m CQ hospital bill

Pollies call out Fed Gov on $39m CQ hospital bill

News Health Services could be reduced if the bill is not paid.

Coast agency shines on national stage putting CQ on the map

Coast agency shines on national stage putting CQ on the map

Property GROWING real estate beat competitors from Sydney and Victoria

Shorten slammed over alleged promise to kill off Adani mine

Shorten slammed over alleged promise to kill off Adani mine

News The opposition leader responds after copping heavy criticism.

CQ drought assistance accused fraudster set to plead guilty

CQ drought assistance accused fraudster set to plead guilty

News Her lawyer today requested a long plea date

Local Partners