Work is set to begin on busy Rockhampton bridge today

by Jessica Powell
14th May 2018 8:12 AM

ROAD works begin this week to resurface Fitzroy Street at the entrance of Fitzroy Bridge, South Rockhampton.

Works will take place from Monday 14 May 2018 to Monday 21 May 2018.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will conduct these works at night between 6pm and 5am to reduce disruption to road users.

While the resurfacing is completed, access along Fitzroy Street and the Fitzroy Bridge will remain open with traffic control in place.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place during active hours, for the duration of the works.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully throughout the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads thanks motorists and road users for their patience while we complete these vital maintenance works.

Roadwork Information

Date of Works:

Monday 14 May 2018 to Monday 21 May 2018

Work Hours:

6pm to 5am

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

