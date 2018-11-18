Work on multi-million sports project in Rocky set to start

UNDER WAY: Preliminary design plans for the second synthetic hockey turf at Kalka Shades.

HOCKEY: Heavy equipment will roll into Kalka Shades on Monday to start earthworks as the installation of the city's second synthetic turf field gets under way.

The project hit a hurdle after JM Kelly Builders was awarded the original $3.4 million contract on October 2 but its parent company went into administration just weeks later.

The new contract was awarded to Paynter Dixon.

Rockhampton Hockey Association facilities co-ordinator Ryan Knowles said while the original plan was to have the turf finished in time for the start of the 2019 season in March, the completion date would now be in April.

The second field was pivotal to Rockhampton being chosen as the host of next year's Oceania Cup and Intercontinental Hockey5s, to be played from September 2-8.

Knowles acknowledged the effort of Rockhampton Regional Council's councillors and officers, who had worked through the technicalities to have a new contractor on site within a month of JM Kelly's collapse.

"Rockhampton Hockey is very grateful for the excellent work of the council and the support they have given us to help bring this international facility to fruition and enable us to host next year's Oceania Cup,” he said.

Knowles said the earthworks, building works and structural works would go on well into the new year.

German company Polytan, which has laid the surfaces for the hockey events at the past five Olympic Games and replaced the turf on Rockhampton's existing field last year, will then lay the shock pad and carpet.

"Barring anything untoward such as ongoing wet weather, we would think sometime in April the new field will be ready to play on,” Knowles said.

"That means that fixtures in the 2019 season will start on one turf and we will transition to both after the Easter period.”

Next year's Oceania Cup will be the first time Rockhampton has hosted international hockey since a two-Test series was played in the city between Australia and South Korea in 2006.

Australia and New Zealand men's and women's teams will play a best-of-three Test series in the Oceania Cup, which is a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On a recent visit to Rockhampton, Hockey Australia president Melanie Woosnam said it was a coup for the city to be hosting the biennial international tournament given it was typically held in capital cities. She said it would deliver some of the best hockey spectators would ever see.