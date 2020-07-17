Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Livingstone Shire Council mayor Andy Ireland, councillor Glenda Mather, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, and councillor Adam Belot at Beaman Park this morning.
Livingstone Shire Council mayor Andy Ireland, councillor Glenda Mather, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, and councillor Adam Belot at Beaman Park this morning.
News

Work on ‘problematic’ road to begin next month

Timothy Cox
17th Jul 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first stage of works to seal nearly 40km of Stanage Bay Road will begin next month.

The unpaved road from the Bruce Highway to Stanage is used by residents, graziers, tourists, fishermen, and the military.

Livingstone Shire Council mayor Andy Ireland said the road had been “problematic to use for a number of years”.

“Residents of Stanage Bay Road, trust me, are greatly appreciative,” he said.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said she lobbied the Federal Government to get $21.6 million to seal 39.7km of the road.

The project came to be thanks largely to efforts in the Livingstone Shire and Canberra by the previous mayor, Bill Ludwig, and it became one of Ms Landry’s election promises last year.

The work will begin next month and take three years to complete.
The work will begin next month and take three years to complete.

She said the council would be heavily involved.

“I certainly didn’t want contractors coming in from outside of town,” Ms Landry said.

“I’m very pleased it’s been signed off.”

The work will be broken into four stages: Livingstone Shire Council will do the parts closest to Stevens Road Access Army Gate and straight off the Bruce Highway; the section in between will be split in two and offered to local contractors.

Councillor Glenda Mather said it had been a “long haul fighting for funding” to improve the road.

She said at the moment it had “damage-to-your-car-gravel” and the government money was a “Godsend”.

“A little bit at a time,” she said of the three-year project.

“That’s how you eat an elephant.”

Drivers on the road should expect delays.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meth user’s lenient sentence to avoid deportation to NZ

        premium_icon Meth user’s lenient sentence to avoid deportation to NZ

        Crime Supreme court justice goes against precedent cases to stop Immigration deporting a New Zealand offender.

        UPDATE: Elderly man hospitalised after two vehicle crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Elderly man hospitalised after two vehicle crash

        News Traffic is now flowing after the crash blocked the flow of traffic through the...

        Large scale gold mining opportunity at CQ fields

        premium_icon Large scale gold mining opportunity at CQ fields

        News The company has made two new applications to continue its exploration near...

        How scholarship has changed this Aboriginal woman’s life

        premium_icon How scholarship has changed this Aboriginal woman’s life

        Education Former Rockhampton woman used a TAFE Queensland scholarship to pursue her...