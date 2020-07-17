Work on ‘problematic’ road to begin next month

Livingstone Shire Council mayor Andy Ireland, councillor Glenda Mather, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, and councillor Adam Belot at Beaman Park this morning.

Livingstone Shire Council mayor Andy Ireland, councillor Glenda Mather, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, and councillor Adam Belot at Beaman Park this morning.

THE first stage of works to seal nearly 40km of Stanage Bay Road will begin next month.

The unpaved road from the Bruce Highway to Stanage is used by residents, graziers, tourists, fishermen, and the military.

Livingstone Shire Council mayor Andy Ireland said the road had been “problematic to use for a number of years”.

“Residents of Stanage Bay Road, trust me, are greatly appreciative,” he said.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said she lobbied the Federal Government to get $21.6 million to seal 39.7km of the road.

The project came to be thanks largely to efforts in the Livingstone Shire and Canberra by the previous mayor, Bill Ludwig, and it became one of Ms Landry’s election promises last year.

The work will begin next month and take three years to complete.

She said the council would be heavily involved.

“I certainly didn’t want contractors coming in from outside of town,” Ms Landry said.

“I’m very pleased it’s been signed off.”

The work will be broken into four stages: Livingstone Shire Council will do the parts closest to Stevens Road Access Army Gate and straight off the Bruce Highway; the section in between will be split in two and offered to local contractors.

Councillor Glenda Mather said it had been a “long haul fighting for funding” to improve the road.

She said at the moment it had “damage-to-your-car-gravel” and the government money was a “Godsend”.

“A little bit at a time,” she said of the three-year project.

“That’s how you eat an elephant.”

Drivers on the road should expect delays.