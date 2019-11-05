Work set to begin on Emu Park Rd upgrade

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will commence work on November 11 to resurface Emu Park Rd.

EMU Park Rd will be given a spruce up when the Department of Transport and Main Roads starts work on November 11 to resurface up to Lakes Creek Road in Rockhampton, between the Stack Street and Mackay Street intersections.

The works are expected to take 12 days to complete (weather permitting), with construction to take place between 9am to 3pm and 7pm to 5am, seven days a week.

Access to properties may be restricted for short periods of time while the asphalt resurfacing is completed.

Also, there may be noise as a result of the roadworks. Every effort will be made to minimise the disturbance to surrounding premises.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions while the works are taking place.