Work starts on $29M Rockhampton project

Preliminary outline of the expansion of the Lakes Creek Landfill.

THE Lakes Creek Landfill has been "two minutes to midnight” for several years.

But by the second half of 2017, work should begin on a process which will see the facility's lifespan extended by over 20 years.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Neil Fisher said preliminary work at the Lakes Creek Landfill was already underway on the $28.9 million piggy back expansion.

The decision mid-2015 put an end to 17 years of discussion on a new landfill site and speculation on a regional "super dump”.

In a report presented to council last week, a plan to expand the site in 15 "cells” was revealed in detail.

These cells will link with the existing landfill (stage 1), which Cr Fisher said had some metres of space left before the final topping would be implemented.

While a landfill height of 36m was initially approved by the Queensland Government, this was extended to 45m to give an option for height increases in the future.

The report highlighted constraints in the landfill site, including the proximity to Frenchman's Creek.

"The northern boundary of the proposed landfill was not extended to the edge of existing waste due to the proximity of residential properties fronting Lakes Creek Road,” the report stated.

Visual impact was also a key consideration of the expansion, with landscaping and earthworks to start immediately to allow vegetation to grow.

Landscaping will focus on the northern boundary, although work will be carried out site-wide to improve its visual impact.

The expansion is set to have some environmental benefits as well, with capped cells and the original stage 1 producing gas which can be used in electricity generation.

According to the report, council is developing a tender to appoint an operator to extract and manage gas from the facility.

This service won't cost council, and could produce royalties from electricity generation depending on future quantities.

Council is reviewing the detailed designs for Cell A, with tenders set to be released for its construction at the end of the month.

Cr Fisher said the cell capping process would also be aimed at improving bird management at the site, with an eye on airport safety and bird stroke reduction.

While the expansion offers a new lifespan of roughly two decades, Cr Fisher said in the very long term Rockhampton would still look to build a regional landfill with Gladstone.