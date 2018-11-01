Menu
RENOVATE: Ray White Ipswich commercial property manager Sherina Ellis at the Ipswich Flour Mill. Rob Williams
Business

Work starts on grand plan for city's old Flour Mill building

Hayden Johnson
by
1st Nov 2018 12:09 AM | Updated: 6:49 AM
ONE of Ipswich's most beautiful heritage buildings will be stripped back to its original shell in a $1.5 million renovation and restoration investment.

Original brickwork will be exposed, high ceilings created and wooden floors polished when the Ipswich Flour Mill building project is finished.

The Brisbane St building opened in 1901 and in recent years has housed a variety of tenants.

Now its interstate owner is investing the best part of $1.5 million on returning the old mill to its former glory.

When stage one of the renovations are finished two new retail or hospitality tenants will move into the street-level entry.

Workers will then head upstairs for stage two of the building's overhaul - renovations and upgrades to the building's restaurant area.

A disability ramp will be installed and voids in the floor will be filled to keep the place cool.

 

An artist's impression of the renovated Ipswich Flour Mill building.
An artist's impression of the renovated Ipswich Flour Mill building. Contributed

Ray White Ipswich principal Warren Ramsey is in negotiations with several potential anchor tenants eager to move into the restaurant and function area.

"It will be a real one-off Ipswich restaurant destination," he said.

"The Top of Town is really becoming eat street in Ipswich."

Ray White is on the lookout for two retail or hospitality tenants for the entrance of the building.

Commercial property manager Sherina Ellis said the renovations, led by architect Peter Johnson, would keep the charm of the building.

"It's going to give it a nice fresh new look and the exposed brick will be great," she said.

"We're really trying to get some new tenants involved in this exciting project."

