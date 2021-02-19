Work starts on Peak Downs Hwy improvements

Work is underway on $11.5 million worth of safety upgrades to the Peak Downs Highway, north of Clermont.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Wolfang Road intersection would be upgraded, along with three sections of the highway, between Tea Tree Creek bridge and Myall Creek crossing.

“The highway is being strengthened and widened, making it safer for oversized and over-mass vehicles, as well as regular road users,” Mr McCormack said.

“Two heavy vehicle stopping bays will be upgraded, and a new, protected right turn at the Wolfang Road intersection will improve safety for road train drivers.

“The project is a partnership between the Australian and Queensland governments through the Australian Government’s Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program, which improves safety and productivity for heavy vehicle operators.

“This is yet another example of the Australian Government continuing to roll out our $110 billion nationwide infrastructure plan, supporting jobs and communities at a time when it’s needed the most.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said traffic volumes were expected to increase on the Peak Downs Highway.

“Just over three kilometres of road will be widened to nine metres, with one-metre shoulders, to increase separation between heavy vehicles, caravans and light vehicles,” Mr Bailey said.

“Widening three sections will enable safer overtaking opportunities, so drivers don’t take unnecessary risks.

“We’re also tackling fatigue for heavy vehicle drivers by upgrading two informal stopping bays.”

Work on a $35 million upgrade of a 14km section of the Peak Downs Highway between Wuthung Road and Caval Ridge is due to wrap up in a few months.

The $6 million strengthening and widening project is funded through the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program on a 50:50 split between the Australian and Queensland governments.

The $5.5 million Wolfang Road intersection upgrade is being delivered through the Road Safety Program on an 80:20 split.

RoadTek is carrying out the work, which is expected to be completed later this year (2021), weather permitting.

For up-to-date information on roadworks and other traffic information, call 13 19 40, visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or download the app.